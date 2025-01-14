It’s hard to believe that it’s been four years since COVID-19 erupted in full force in the West. Remember the social distancing, lockdowns, mask mandates, then vaccination mandates and a general sense that we had entered an Orwellian nightmare. For many people, the stress, on the one hand, of not wanting an experimental vaccine, to having lives upturned with mandates, ad hoc rules and regulations imposed with totalitarian fervour. I also remember the marches, several of which I attended. We also had people express that accountability was coming. We believed that people like Fauci, Birx, Walensky, and Berla, head of Pfizer, would be doled out punishment for falsifying both the effectiveness of the ‘vaccine’ and discounting the safety signals emanating from everywhere.

These are the people who the public used to trust. Instead of rational health directives, we got lies and reversal of policy. To be blunt, they screwed up royally.

So here we are in 2025, with no sign of any accountability or indictments for those who perpetrated the most lethal medical product in history.

The lack of accountability and competency is no more evident than with the fires that erupted in Los Angeles. I remember back in the ’60s and ’70s, everyone wanted to go to California. I even considered applying to move there when real estate was cheaper than in Canada.

Who can forget this bit of nostalgia?

Today, instead of California dreaming, it’s as podcaster Michael Savage says, “California screaming!”

You have a once-coveted state that is broken and poorly run, with a woke Governor Newsom and a woke mayor of LA, Bass, who was in Ghana, of all places, when the fires struck. Fire experts warned for some years of impending disaster due to inadequate fire preparedness and water management.

For years, the state has worried about obscure species of fish instead of its 40 million residents and their safety. So, there has been a failure to perform prescribed burns, as we do twice a year here in Western Australia. This removes the dry undergrowth, which is like kindling wood that initiates a fire. This is pretty basic in a region prone to fires.

To make matters worse, there were empty fire hydrants and reservoirs, and the LA fire services budget was cut by almost $20 million.

The head of water and power, Janisse Quiñones, was hired with a salary of $750,000 in 2024. Wow, she sure looked after the water supply, didn’t she? Imagine getting paid that kind of money to fail.

The whole structure in California is geared to diversity, equity and inclusion, which is the opposite of meritocracy. These people who have overseen rampant homelessness and given priority to illegal aliens and the transgender industry have no conscience. They have failed miserably yet continue to keep their positions. If they had any sensibility, they would resign. Instead, they push back, and the far-left talking heads in the media support these insane policies.

We always say politicians need to be held accountable, and we do that by voting them out of power. The trouble is, they do so much damage in the meantime, and their tenure as political animals is ensured no matter what they do because, ultimately, they pander to big money interests, whether it’s the Big Pharmaceutical companies or those of the climate change scam.

Politicians and their friends can do as they please, but they can fail in their jobs repeatedly yet retain their hold on power. Meritocracy is foreign to most politicians. Take the case of Presidents Jimmy Carter and Joe Biden. By any measure, these were two of the worst Presidents in my lifetime, if not in the past 100 years, yet they got away with their failures.

Carter was lauded as an outstanding proponent of peace as he travelled around the world, often siding with terrorist groups in the Middle East, such as Hamas. His failure to deal with Iran when they took hostages at the American Embassy was a debacle. Joe Biden, we all know, was the beneficiary of a pay-for-play scheme whereby he was getting kickbacks as the ‘Big guy’, as his percentage of his son Biden’s involvement with the Chinese. Not only was Joe Biden left off the hook, he pardoned his son, Hunter, who committed several felonies and is free as a bird. Under Biden, there has been one foreign policy debacle after another, including the shameful withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In my day, you received a detention if you didn’t do your school work. If you got failing grades on tests and final exams, you failed the year and had to repeat. You didn’t pass just for turning up because you were of the right race or colour or used the correct pronouns.

In today’s America, the spirit of the age dismisses meritocracy. If you are on the right side of the political divide and tick the boxes for race, gender and equity, then you get a pass. This attitude has infiltrated the university system, once the cornerstone of American exceptionalism.

The good news, however, is that the tide may be turning. With the new Trump administration, the signals are out that there will be a new attitude where meritocracy and accountability will be at the forefront of policy, not DEI. For me and others, however, even with Trump at the helm, there has been no indication of a desire to take on Big Pharma and its role in the disastrous COVID-19 ‘vaccines’. If you had to grade these companies, they would undoubtedly garner an F-. They failed globally and must pay a price if there is still some justice.