A recent study published in the Journal of Cancer Research Communications suggests that individuals who have never been married face a higher risk of developing cancer, with the effect appearing to be particularly pronounced among women.

The study analyzed data collected over an eight-year period across 12 U.S. states, representing a population of more than 100 million people. Researchers examined correlations between marital status and a wide range of variables, including age, sex, race, ethnicity, cancer type, and stage at diagnosis. Notably, the association between never having been married and increased cancer risk was not limited to a few isolated cancer types—it appeared consistently across many of the most common forms of the disease.

While these findings may seem striking, they align with broader patterns observed in public health and behavioral research. Marriage often brings a degree of structure and stability to daily life. For some individuals—particularly men—this stability can translate into healthier lifestyle choices. Studies have long shown that unmarried men, on average, are more likely to engage in high-risk behaviors such as substance abuse, poor diet, and inconsistent health care.

Anecdotally, life transitions associated with marriage and family can act as powerful turning points. There are many personal accounts of individuals abandoning destructive habits after getting married or becoming parents. I remember an interview some years ago with an individual who was addicted to heroin. After he got married and upon the birth of his first child, that event caused something to click in his brain. He gave up the heroin. This reflects a broader pattern: close relationships can motivate long-term behavioral change.

Health-related behaviors offer one plausible explanation for the study’s findings. Married individuals, on average, tend to smoke less, drink less excessively, and are more likely to seek regular medical care. Since smoking remains one of the most significant risk factors for cancer, even modest differences in smoking rates between married and unmarried populations could contribute to meaningful differences in cancer outcomes.

Marriage itself is not a universal protective factor. Research consistently shows that the quality of a relationship matters more than marital status alone. Unhappy or high-conflict marriages—particularly those involving emotional or physical abuse—can have serious negative effects on both mental and physical health. Chronic stress, which is common in such environments, is linked to a range of adverse health outcomes and may even influence disease progression.

Pew Research suggests that roughly 15–20% of marriages are deeply unhappy, as displayed in this pie chart.

In such cases, individuals may fare worse than if they were single. This underscores a critical point: social connection and emotional well-being—not simply marital status—are key drivers of health. Of course, happiness is very much a subjective emotion.

At the same time, the majority of married individuals report being at least somewhat satisfied in their relationships. In these healthier partnerships, benefits extend beyond shared responsibilities or financial cooperation. Supportive relationships can provide emotional resilience, encourage healthier habits, and foster a sense of shared purpose. Some researchers also point to less tangible factors—such as meaning, belonging, and even spiritual connection—as contributing to overall well-being and longevity.

Ultimately, while this study highlights an intriguing correlation between never having been married and increased cancer risk, it does not prove that marriage itself directly reduces cancer risk. It’s more likely the interplay or complex emotional and economic factors.

What the findings do reinforce is a broader principle: strong, supportive relationships play a meaningful role in long-term health. There is a spiritual dimension to a marriage and that impacts health and wellness, along with longevity.