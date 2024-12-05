There are many uncanny parallels between 'Climate Change' and COVID-19. Both are predicated on the belief that there is or was an impending disaster. In the case of climate change, the contention is the earth is heating up, and we have to destroy our way of life to mitigate what is coming. With COVID-19, it was the ginning up of a disease that would kill you.

So, the modus operandi is creating fear. Unfortunately, fear works when you indoctrinate children. This is happening in educational institutions where catastrophic climate change is a given.

In both cases, the government and its agencies gain more power and control, and the private sector, which is involved in the policies, makes a ton of money. Pfizer alone earned a staggering $100 billion from its 'vaccines' and Paxlovid in 2021 and 2022, both of which were ineffectual. They have added more to the tally since then.

According to Barclays Investment Bank, the cost of transitioning to a Net Zero Emission standard worldwide will be anywhere from $100 trillion to $300 trillion. If you take the climate and global warming ideology, then the only way to control the world is to limit growth–capitalism–, cull the population, and inflict a massive taxation liability on the populace. This doesn't affect wealth. Who suffers? The ordinary person does.

In fact, specific sectors of the economy are thriving because of the climate change industry. We have created whole bureaucratic departments. Companies selling solar cells, batteries, and wind turbines are booming. China is also a benefactor from all this since most of the solar panels come from China. The irony is that China is the biggest polluter on the planet and keeps constructing coal-fired plants.

Didn't we experience a depression during COVID-19? We had lockdowns, the collapse of the economy, and ineffective mandatory masks. People's lives were turned upside down, and many businesses suffered economic losses.

We know that the whole premise, from the nature of the illness to the effectiveness of the vaccines, was a lie. We actually had an increase in excess mortality once the 'vaccines' were rolled out. Most of what we were told was a lie, including the Infection Fatality Rate (IFR). The only people at real risk were those elderly who had serious pre-existing illnesses.

We have a similar situation with respect to the climate. Is the climate warming? Yes, it is, but to what extent and how much is humanity contributing to the warming? The chart below demonstrates the satellite temperature readings showing a gradual warming.

There are a few extreme peaks in a few places, but that is a weather anomaly, not a climate change. We tend to confuse weather with climate. Steven Koonin, who wrote the book Unsettled, indicates there is much uncertainty, as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) admitted. They acknowledge that humans probably contribute about 1% to the change in climate.

What about temperatures before 1979? When we look at longer-term patterns, things look somewhat differently. The graph below shows a compilation of different data. Still, except for one outlier, we see two peaks: the Medieval Warming about the year 1000 and the current warming since about 1900.

So, what caused Medieval Warming? It certainly wasn't the burning of fossil fuels. The cooling around 1650 to 1850, called the Little Ice Age, also happened before modern-day industrialization.

There is also the exaggeration of storms getting worse. Despite all the media hype, there has not been a significant change in U.S.-based hurricanes.

In fact fewer people are dying from weather events now than ever before. In addition a slight warming has its benefits. There is more plant growth and the fact is that more people die in the cold than in the heat.

Another factor showing how disingenuous many exponents of a climate change disaster really are is that they refuse to look at nuclear power. Australia still bans nuclear power stations even though they are clean, operate 24/7 and don't use much real estate.

It's a bit like the Ivermectin controversy with Covid-19. Ivermectin is a safe, out-of-patent, naturally found drug that is effective in treating Covid. The medical powers have vilified it. With climate change, it's full steam ahead for solar panels and wind turbines. Nuclear power is vilified in many quarters.

The fact is that we live in a world where everything is upside-down. The establishment calls those who refuse vaccines extremists, and the same goes for those who don't accept the climate change mantra lock, stock and barrel. They are deemed climate change deniers. In fact, governments are exerting their dictatorial edicts on the rest of us. Get on board, or they'll banish you. It's all about power, control and, of course, money. The only way to stop it is to take their power away––not an easy task. We voted these people in; we can vote them out.