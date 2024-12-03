What would an alien think of us if it came down to earth? From the cradle to the grave, we seem to inject ourselves like a pin cushion, or we poke, prod or ingest, all in the name of ‘health’. We do this to ourselves and listen to so-called experts who say some of the most incredible things. Then we have politicians who repeat these same talking points like clapping seals.

Critical thinking has gone out the window, but it's worse than that. Anyone like RFK Jr., who wants to take the government-pharmaceutical complex to task and who tells Americans the truth about the state of their health, is pilloried as some health nut or some anti-vax kook. Big Pharma will do everything in its power to destroy RFK's confirmation along with the politicians who are bought off. If he survives the confirmation process, will things change drastically?

What's the most valuable asset a nation possesses? It's the health of its people. But when hazardous products are endorsed under the guise of health, it's a clear sign of a societal problem. People often ask me why I'm not jubilant about Donald Trump's return to the White House. The reason is simple-the most pressing issue of our time is the assault on our immune and cardiovascular systems due to the Covid shots. This is a fact that Trump fails to acknowledge.

Trump has never budged on his previous position. I wonder how all the people injured by the 'vaccine' feel? I would think it's a slap in the face.

The reality is that not only is America in the midst of a chronic health epidemic, but life expectancy has also been dropping. The standard solution offered is better access to health care, better insurance and the like. The question that many are realizing is that there is too much of something, and that is too much medicine. More is not necessarily better. We have too many jabs, medications and unnecessary surgical procedures. This is not solely the fault of the medical profession. People demand it, and unfortunately, often, they are stuck with the aftereffects.

It hits home when you compare the number of vaccines on the schedule today to 70 and 80 years ago. Thanks to Nicolas Hulscher from Courageous Discourse for providing these charts.

How can anyone believe that literally dozens of injections during a child's life cannot have negative consequences? I have seen it in my patients. It's tragic when you see parents having to cope with children who have ADHD or are on the autistic spectrum.

They are not planning to stop. More mRNA technology 'vaccines' are on the cards. We also know they have found DNA contamination in some vials.

In my world, the new incoming Attorney General Pam Bondi would prosecute Pfizer and Moderna for fraud and failure to provide informed consent. They supplied the products knowing there was a high rate of adverse events.

There is a worldwide push to stop or ban these shots, and the scientific community, along with many in the public, is starting to demand it.

SV40, of course, is a DNA virus that has cancer-causing properties. It was found decades ago as a contaminant in the polio vaccine. It has also been found in some Pfizer vials. The authors of this study conclude:

"Our results confirm and extend published reports and raise grave concerns regarding the safety of the BNT162b2 vaccine. We call for an immediate halt of all RNA-based biologicals until these concerns are scientifically addressed and convincingly dispelled."

There is a glimmer of hope in the public because more people I meet are put off by the COVID-19 shots, including many medical doctors. It will literally take a revolution for people to question the whole vaccination program and stop using their bodies or that of their children like pin cushions.