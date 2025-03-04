What does it take for a product to be deemed unsafe? By any measure, the Pfizer post-marketing documents released under Freedom of Information regarding its BNT COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ qualifies.

5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENTREPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

The report considered the 90-day period from December 1 2020. It reveals a shocking array of serious adverse events.

This product should have been stopped there and then, but unknown to the public and without informed consent, it was pushed as safe. In fact, despite a plethora of adverse events, the document stated in its conclusion:

“The data do not reveal any novel safety concerns or risks requiring label changes and support a favorable benefit risk profile of to the BNT162b2 vaccine.”

The report essentially says there is nothing to see here. I wonder where the governmental agencies got their safe and effective narratives?

One of the significant systems that displayed serious adverse events was the neurological organ system. This was evaluated in depth by the team by Naoimi Wolf’s Daily Clout team of scientists and doctors. Here is a summary of their findings.

542 neurological events, 95% of which were serious.

16 patients died.

50% of events occurred within the first 24 hours after injection.

69% of the neurological events affected females , and 31% occurred in males.

376 seizures were reported, twelve of which were “status epilepticus,” a rare condition of prolonged seizure that is life-threatening .

38 cases of multiple sclerosis.

11 cases of transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).

10 cases of optic neuritis (inflammation of the optic nerve).

24 cases of Guillan-Barré syndrome (a paralysis from nerve inflammation).

Three cases of meningitis (inflammation of membranes surrounding brain and spinal cord).

Seven cases of encephalitis (any brain disease altering brain function).

So, people were unaware of this information in 2021. How many would have knowingly subjected themselves to this number of adverse events? Denying this information smacks of fraud. Even more fraudulent is the contention that the data didn’t reveal any out-of-the-ordinary safety concerns.

Instead of action to redress this awful situation that has devastated so many lives, the health authorities keep going after doctors who don’t tow the official line.

One of these doctors is Dr. William Makis, who is being stripped of his various income sources. If they can’t jail him, they are going to bankrupt him.

With all this going on, I can only imagine Dr Makis's strength to withstand this onslaught. Kudos to Dr Makis for standing his ground and fighting for the health of his patients.

All this begs the question of how bad a medical product must be before it is deemed dangerous. How many have to die and be injured before the government steps in and takes firm action. Despite the rhetoric, we're still not seeing a vaccine ban.