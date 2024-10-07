The past four years have demonstrated a deterioration of the U.S. administration's competence on many levels. Some believe it may be pure incompetence; others think it is by intent to destroy the America that we have all come to know.

The Biden administration has failed to be a good steward of the U.S. economy, with high inflation affecting all aspects of the economy. The administration's foreign policy has been disastrous. It ranges from the amateurish pullout from Afghanistan, resulting in not only unnecessary American deaths to the loss of billions in military hardware, to the failure to prevent a war in Ukraine and, arguably, the enabler of the terrorist attacks on Israel by pouring billions into Iranian coffers.

Then, there have been two assassination attempts on Trump's life near each other, which revealed the incompetence of the Secret Service or, worse, some degree of indifference. The latter is quite likely because JFK Jr was refused Secret Service protection while he was a candidate.

So now we come to a natural disaster, Hurricane Helene and its remnants, and what do we have?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which has spent more than one billion dollars on services for illegal immigrants over the past year, now has insufficient funds to last through the hurricane season.

It's fantastic when Zelenskyy of Ukraine arrives in Washington demanding billions in aid; he gets it. Ukraine has received well over 100 billion dollars. Illegal migrants get billions in aid, from free phones to food vouchers to free hotel rooms.

In New York City, 16,000 hotel rooms have been allocated to illegal migrants for $300 a night each. That equates to a total of $4.8 million a night, or, extrapolating annually, $1.75 billion. Who is paying for those rooms? You, the U.S. taxpayer. That is just one city; it's happening across many cities in America.

John Nolte of Breitbart writes that the administration is slow walking aid to the severely affected areas in North Carolina and suggests that, not surprisingly, most people in the regions devasted are Trump voters who may have trouble getting to the polls. When you've lost everything, is voting your top priority? After all, Trump was well on his way to a win in 2020 until Covid arrived to sink his presidency. Is Helene, perversely, going to prevent him from regaining it?

Below is an interview with a private helicopter pilot who wanted to assist distressed people. He was threatened with arrest if he continued.

It's not at all surprising. If you remember the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, in early 2023, the Biden administration slowed walked help to this community, which was saddled with toxic substances from the derailment. This, of course, is a Republican area.

Who could forget Kamala Harris wanting to eliminate Columbus Day? This woman is a radical. She wants to destroy everything sane and traditional. She supported BLM and helped raise money for the jailed rioters who damaged cities and caused the deaths of a few dozen people. She doesn't care one iota about the open southern border. Yet, cynically, she lies about it to pretend she is something she is not.

Everything the Democrats do is political, and they care little about the deplorables––the Trump voters––as described by Hillary Clinton. When you look at the comments about 'eliminating' or 'extinguishing' Donald Trump, you can see the disdain that Democrats have for half the electorate.

Let's face it; Clinton-Obama-Biden–Harris–Walz are not nice people, despite their outward smiles and phony pronouncements.

So I wonder how long it will be before Americans lash out like Howard Beale in 'Network.'