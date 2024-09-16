Oh, for the days of Walter Cronkite. For a couple of decades, he was the face of CBS News. He was considered one of the most trusted people in America and used to sign off with, "And that's the way it is."

Cronkite was also a war correspondent and the face of the NASA space program in the 1960s. On November 22, 1963, he famously reported—while tearing up—the death of JFK on the day of his assassination.

Then we have journalists today, where real journalism is a rarity. Instead, what we have is a fusion of news editorializing with Hollywood's left-wing bias. This even flows onto sports reporters. It's an ecosystem where objectivity is no longer a pursuit. It's a complex filled with ideologues.

A simple search of two prominent individuals, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, shows the online world's bias. The Big Tech algorithm is skewed such that one is embraced, and the other is vilified. Below are headings on the first page that come up when simply entering Kamala Harris in the Google search bar.

Who is Kamala Harris? The many identities of the first woman VP

5 takeaways from Kamala Harris' historic acceptance speech

5 key things to know about Kamala Harris :

Kamala Harris' policy plans and platform on key issues for the 2024 ...

Kamala Harris: First woman to get US presidential powers

Kamala Harris becomes first female, first black and first Asian

Promises Kamala Harris has made so far in her campaign

Contrast that with a search for Donald Trump.

Will Donald Trump go to jail? Can he still be President? Here's what ...

Kamala Harris v Donald Trump: presidential polls | The Economist

Donald Trump News: Latest on the 2024 presidential candidate

Trump rules out another presidential debate against Harris | BBC

Donald J. Trump news | breaking news, video, headlines and analysis ...

Trump Indictment January 6 Riot Was 'Fueled by Lies' From Trump, Special June 13, 2023 Trump pleads not guilty in historic federal indictment | CNN

Then there was the lie by the mainstream media outlets throughout the Biden Presidency about how sharp and energetic the President was, despite what all of us could see was just the opposite. Harris was in on the lie. At the same time, Kamala Harris was even mocked by left-wing outlets for her inane 'word salad' statements. Following Biden's ouster for the presidential nomination, suddenly Kamala Harris was the second coming. The journalists have no shame in their blatant lies.

Not to be outdone, the two moderators of the Harris-Trump debate debased themselves with an over-the-top bias in favor of Harris. They fact-checked Trump several times while not once taking Harris to task for her false statements. It was a disgraceful display, though Trump didn't help himself. More on that 'debate' later.

For the last three years, the mainstream media kept posting the COVID gibberish that was put out by government agencies while 'fact-checking' doctors who bucked the official narrative.

An unbiased media would have exposed both sides instead of acting like frauds. They acted like medical doctors without a license when condemning doctors on the frontline who tried to expose the COVID-19 fraud. Those doctors got it right, and the journalists engaged in malpractice.

A few journalists, like Sharyl Attkisson, follow a story wherever it takes her. She often interviews opposing figures on an issue. For her efforts, her government has spied on her, including infiltrating her home computer.

About the October 7 atrocities against Israeli civilians, listening to the media, you would believe that Hamas––an avowed terrorist group––was a victim. This is what Melanie Phillips wrote in her recent substack post:

General Sir John McColl, the British former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, said: "I came away from the trip satisfied that the IDF's operations and rules of engagement were rigorous compared to the British Army and our Western allies … Israeli soldiers are fighting in conditions of extraordinary complexity and risk". But what was particularly striking about McColl's remarks was that he had apparently arrived in Israel predisposed to believe the allegations made against it. He said: "Basing my views about the Israel-Hamas war on UK media coverage, I arrived in Israel critical and skeptical of their military operations. … There is balance missing in the reporting of events in Gaza". The impression given by the British media for the past 11 months of this war has been that Israel is wilfully killing huge numbers of Gaza's women and children, recklessly bombing hospitals and schools full of displaced people, and preventing humanitarian aid from getting to civilians. Those claims are the reverse of the truth. Yet a very senior military figure seems to have believed them because this media narrative is omnipresent.

If we look at the media since Donald Trump came on the political scene, we can see the onslaught of attacks. They have colluded with the opposition party to engage in perpetuating the falsehood about Trump being a stooge of Russia. They have been frothing at the mouth with the lawfare against Trump, which has seen the man constantly battling corrupt prosecutors and courts.

Today, if a doctor screws up, they can be deregistered or, at the very least, sued; that's why in order to practice, doctors, chiropractors, dentists, and other health practitioners have to carry malpractice insurance. Even if doctors post something deemed 'misinformation' online, they can and have been deregistered. So why not the same for journalists. Journalistic malpractice is pervasive in the industry. Is it any wonder that journalists rank so low on the favourability scale?

TV reporters are low down on the favourability scale. In Australia, according to the Readers Digest Trusted Professions survey, look where journalists ranked in 2022.

So journalists rank very low in honesty and trustworthiness–39th. In all the health professions, there are ethics requirements dictated by the Boards that issue licenses to practice. Similarly, there needs to be a Journalism Board where the breach of journalistic ethics and standards should be met with severe consequences, including losing one's license.

David Muir and Linsey Davis, who moderated the Harris-Trump debate, would be the first on my list to be deregistered for their journalistic misconduct.