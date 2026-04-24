To date, everything that has been tried to change vaccine policy—particularly regarding those considered especially dangerous—has fallen flat. There have been marches and resistance, sometimes met with violence, as well as government appointees who have not shown allegiance to Big Pharma and world-renowned doctors speaking out, yet all to no avail.

So I had a thought: what if someone purchased a company like Pfizer and eliminated its vaccine division, at least until long-term studies had been completed, including testing against placebos?

The person I am thinking of is Elon Musk.

In an X post on April 12, 2026, Elon Musk said the following:

“The vaccine dosage was obviously too high and done too many times.

I had the original Wuhan virus before there was any vaccine, and it was much like any other cold or flu. Bad, but not terrible.

But my second vaccine shot almost sent me to the hospital. I felt like I was dying.”

Here you have the wealthiest person on the planet who reportedly suffered a severe vaccine reaction, like so many others.

Musk’s comment was in response to testimony by Dr. Helmut Sturz in a German parliamentary inquiry. Dr. Sturz, a former Pfizer toxicologist, stated that the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 shots may have killed up to 60,000 people in Germany.

According to Forbes, Elon Musk’s net worth is $839 billion—a staggering amount of money. Based on its current stock price, Pfizer has a market capitalization of around $155 billion. During the height of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, it had a capitalization of more than $300 billion.

Pfizer was earning $90 billion from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout alone; today, that figure is closer to $5 billion. Of course, Pfizer also earns revenue from other vaccines. In the same way that Musk bought out Twitter, he could theoretically buy out Pfizer and remove its vaccine division. It is not a likely scenario, but if someone like Musk were serious about preventing people from being harmed by these injections, it could be seen as a positive step for humanity.

Then again, I may be dreaming—too good to be true.