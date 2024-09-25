It seems beyond belief! Trump is still touting the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ as his great accomplishment and that he saved hundreds of millions of lives. Sorry, Mr Trump, you are engaging in fake news, the very thing you accuse the leftist media of doing. This is another case of an unforced error. Why make outlandish statements that are knowingly false? I can imagine the vaccine-injured or those who have lost loved ones would not be impressed.

Here, he is interviewed by independent journalist Sharyl Attkisson, who has extensively covered the subject of vaccines.

You'll notice that when Trump talks about the 'vaccines,' he often uses the third person as if it detracts from his direct involvement; it's deflection.

Attkisson: The Covid vaccines were developed in record time, but as we now know, they don't prevent infection, illness, or transmission. And they have very potentially serious side effects. Do you think that maybe they were approved too fast and in hindsight, based on what we know now, what would you have done differently?

Trump: Well, I think they're doing studies on the vaccines that we're gonna find out.

How out of touch Trump is. Who are 'they'? How much more evidence do you need, Mr. Trump? As early as July 16, 2021, Attkisson highlighted on her Podcast the large number of side effects, including diseases, that resulted from the COVID-19 shots. No one is going to do studies that will debunk the ‘vaccine’s because Pfizer and friends are in cahoots with the CDC and FDA. The vaccine philosophy is entrenched. Below is the list Attkisson posted in 2021.

Once again, on Jan 1, 2022, Attkisson discussed the fight against Pfizer for the vaccine safety documents. After interviewing reputable doctors and scientists, Attkisson posted the list on her Podcast.

Trump: I have a friend of mine who said to me, "why don't you talk about the vaccine, what you did with the vaccine." He's a Democrat, but I'm sure he voted for me. He said, "what you did was the most incredible thing that any president has ever done. You've saved hundreds of millions of lives all over the world."

Trump is implying that he saved hundreds of millions of lives. It's pure nonsense. We don't know the actual figure because many deaths supposedly due to COVID-19 were deaths with COVID-19. Also, the 'vaccines' have resulted in millions of deaths worldwide. At last count, statistical analysis of the rate of deaths put it at 13 million.

Trump: But if you go to Pfizer, if you go to some of these companies, they have charts and they have all sorts of statistics. And I say, "why don't you release those statistics? Let people know"

Let's be serious, Pfizer will not release any charts that put them in a bad light. It's hard to believe Trump has learned nothing from the Covid experience.

I think I did an amazing job with Covid. I never got the credit for it. We were supplying the whole world with ventilators.

Why would Trump want to take credit for a debacle? Attkisson had medical experts on her Podcast, such as Jay Battycharia, Pierre Kory, and Marty Mackary, all denouncing not only the Covid shots but the whole strategy of lockdowns, masks, and the overuse of ventilators, all of which failed.

Trump: You know, you remember 1917, we had the great pandemic that people talk about. A hundred million people they say died. And basically this would've happened here too. And it didn't happen here. I think I did a great job.

Here again, Trump exaggerates. There were 50 million, not 100 million, deaths in 1917-18, and there were no antibiotic deaths then, so there would never be near the same death rate with COVID-19. His implying that he saved 100 million lives. He still thinks he did a great job. No, compared to other countries, the U.S. fared poorly in the deaths per million. Trump was so proud of the ventilators, but they actually caused many deaths.

There is one area I could criticize Attkisson in this interview with Trump; it is that she didn't pin him down on how he could reconcile his boasting about his outstanding achievement of the 'vaccines' with the slew of people who were vaccine-injured and died. Trump must know what has been going on with people dying prematurely and others maimed for life. He can't be that disconnected from reality––or could he. He refuses to come clean, which he could do with a simple statement like, "The Deep State led me astray." Or “Fauci and Birx lied to me.”

Is RFK Jr likely to get anywhere with getting to the bottom of the vaccine debacle? I doubt it because if RFK Jr gets too close to blowing the whole thing out of the water, I believe Trump will turn on him. We know that RFK Jr. has condemned the Covid-19 shots. His Children's Defense Fund has been on the leading edge of attacks on the massive number of vaccinations that children now must endure.

Ultimately, if Trump loses, it won't matter. I don't think he helps his chances with the illusion of his Covid policy. Since the election looks very close, he should not mention the topic at best.