Back in 1959 there was a satirical movie with Peter Sellers called The Mouse That Back in 1959, there was a satirical film starring Peter Sellers called The Mouse That Roared. The premise was simple: after the United States bankrupts a tiny fictional European country, its leaders devise a remarkable strategy. They declare war on America with their pitifully small army, fully intending to lose, then surrender and receive generous post-war aid from the victorious Americans.

In other words, a nation goes to war expecting defeat but somehow ends up winning.

Can you think of a real-life situation that appears to fit this description today? Some would argue that the U.S.–Iran conflict and its apparent outcome resemble precisely such a scenario. The resulting Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) seems almost like a parody. What else can one call something that appears so irrational?

Essentially, President Trump entered the conflict seeking an agreement that would enable him to end the conflict. The logic behind this sequence of events stretches credulity.

Consider the following points:

Iran would agree to dispose of its stockpile of nuclear material. Yet Trump had previously stated that U.S. bombing had already annihilated Iran’s nuclear program and nuclear material. How can one dispose of something that has supposedly already been annihilated?

The interim deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Yet the Strait was already open before the conflict.

The United States and its partners would commit $300 billion toward reconstruction and economic development in the Islamic Republic of Iran. If one believes that none of this money could be diverted toward rearmament or support for Iran’s proxy groups, that seems extraordinarily optimistic.

The United States would permit Iran to retain some ballistic missiles. According to Trump, the justification is that other regional powers, such as Saudi Arabia, possess similar capabilities.

All fighting would cease, including in Lebanon. That would certainly be welcome, except that Hezbollah may have little incentive to comply.

Viewed this way, the memorandum might as well be called “MIGA”—Make Iran Great Again.

Trump appears to believe he is demonstrating statesmanship when he publicly rebukes leaders such as Benjamin Netanyahu. This was evident when Israel responded to Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon shortly after the memorandum was announced. Meanwhile, northern Israel remains largely depopulated due to continuing rocket attacks. At the same time, Trump has described Iranian leaders as “nice people.”

What, then, of the Iranian protesters? Tens of thousands have reportedly paid a terrible price in their struggle against the regime. Trump encouraged demonstrators by suggesting that help was on the way. In this case, words were not cheap. Many people acted in the expectation of meaningful support that never materialized.

There is something deeply self-serving about narcissistic leadership. As some leaders age, these tendencies can become more pronounced. Critics describe Trump’s form of narcissism as malignant. Everything becomes subordinate to the pursuit of attention, acclaim, and personal glory.

Psychologists often note that narcissism can mask profound insecurity. Whether or not that diagnosis applies in this case, Trump’s conduct often appears driven by a need for recognition and an impulse toward headline-grabbing gestures. Such impulses can undermine the willingness to make difficult decisions and see them through to their conclusion.

In the case of Iran, critics argue that the regime was under significant pressure and that an opportunity existed to weaken it further. Instead, they see a policy that relieved that pressure and granted the regime a path toward renewed legitimacy and resources. For those who view Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism that brutalizes its own citizens, this outcome is difficult to understand.

Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of one of Hamas’s founders who later converted to Christianity, expressed a similar criticism of Trump’s policy toward Iran:

In the case of Iran, one might conclude that the barbarians are at the gate—and Trump has just opened it.