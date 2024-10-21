I speak to many people who are distressed about what they see happening in the world. Things are upside-down and unstable compared to just a few short years ago. While the problem has been festering for some time, the COVID-19 pandemic has created an existential upheaval in many people’s lives. This cannot be overstated.

Since then, other world events, such as the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia and the October 7 attack on civilians leading to the corresponding war in the Middle East, have shaken people. What has shaken many as well is the erosion of Western values to the extent that there is almost a reverence for terrorist organizations; even world leaders have been seduced by those who wish to destroy our value system.

So, there is a feeling of instability. Many are struggling to make ends meet, and inflationary pressures appear to be exacerbated by governments unable to stick to policies that have, in the past, created stability. The world is going through a volatile phase. I know Americans who feel their country is on the verge of unbridled chaos. Many think that the upcoming election if won by the Democrats, will lead to a permanent deterioration of what was once considered the most powerful nation in the world, much as the Roman Empire destroyed itself 1600 years ago.

We have descended into unstable states because we have lost our center and core value systems, and we are oscillating from one crisis to another like a spinning top.

So what causes this instability?