The choice is mostly up to us. We can either die at 60 and be buried at 90, or die at 95 still kicking and screaming.

Carol was a 62-year-old employee who had worked for a major corporation for over 20 years. When new management took over, the atmosphere began to change. She was subjected to subtle intimidation and veiled threats, along with constant pressure to “lift her game” and do things the new way.

Carol had confidence in her abilities and a proven track record, yet over time it became clear that management was quietly pushing her toward retirement. The stress took a toll on both her physical and emotional health. Eventually, she decided it was no longer worth staying and chose to retire.

Carol’s story is far from unusual. What she experienced is known as ageism—the discrimination or stereotyping of individuals based on age. While ageism most commonly affects older people, it can apply to any age group. Younger individuals are often dismissed as inexperienced, unreliable, or “too young” to be taken seriously. At its core, ageism limits human potential at every stage of life. It appears not only in the workplace, but across many areas of society and in how generations view one another. Compounding the problem, ageism is often internalized, particularly by older adults themselves.

External Ageism

We live in a culture that glorifies youth. Narcissism is celebrated through selfies, social media, and endless forms of self-promotion. The entertainment industry reinforces this obsession, with music, movies, and television overwhelmingly focused on youth. Films that portray people over 60 as capable, vibrant, and relevant are rare. Instead, older characters are often depicted as frail, confused, slow, or comical. Mass media repeatedly reinforces these stereotypes.

Ageism also shows up in everyday interactions. Take the common practice of offering an older person a seat on public transport. While often well-intentioned and courteous, it can also reflect an assumption that older people are inherently weak or incapable of standing—even when they are perfectly fit. We have experienced this ourselves, despite being active and healthy.

There is also a widespread belief that older people are “out of touch,” mentally slow, or suffering from dementia. This attitude can be deeply patronizing, reducing adults with decades of experience to a child-like status. While some seniors do need assistance or live with cognitive decline, assuming this applies to all older people is a harmful and lazy generalization.

One of the most uncomfortable areas where ageism surfaces is sexuality. Mention sex in a conversation with younger people, and the reaction is often one of embarrassment or disgust. There seems to be a belief that desire and intimacy magically disappear after 50. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Self-Imposed Ageism

Mahatma Gandhi famously said, “You must be the change you wish to see in the world.” This wisdom is especially relevant when addressing ageism. How can we expect others to change their perceptions if we harbor negative beliefs about ourselves?

In conversations with seniors and baby boomers, we often encounter people who see themselves as victims of their age. While it’s true that aging can bring limitations, many of the barriers people experience are self-imposed.

Recently, we attended a gathering and ran into someone we knew from our university days. Although she was the same age as us, she appeared far older. When we invited her to dance, she replied, “I couldn’t do that.” Our attitudes and beliefs profoundly influence not only how we live but how we look. Consider someone who is depressed—their shoulders slump, their posture collapses, and their face reflects their inner state.

Our experience has shown that when people lead by example, others take notice. If seniors want to dismantle ageism, they must step forward and become visible, vibrant, and inspirational. Many already are. Consider Robert Marchand, who was still cycling competitively at 102, or Lynn Miller, who began a stand-up comedy career at 70. These individuals challenge and redefine what aging looks like.

The Antidote

The antidote to ageism—both external and internal—is passion, purpose, and visibility. When you pursue what you love and fully engage with life, your energy becomes contagious. You don’t just change how others see you—you change how aging itself is perceived.

Although this discussion has focused largely on seniors, the principles of challenging stereotypes, refusing self-imposed limits, and living with purpose apply equally to younger people navigating age-based judgments in their own lives.

Get inspired. Find your passion. Live boldly. When you do, ageism will no longer have a place in your vocabulary—or your life.