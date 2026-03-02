Stress is often called a silent killer, and there is truth to that description. Much of the stress we experience arises from unmet expectations—about ourselves, other people, or the world around us. When reality doesn’t align with those expectations, the mind can fall into turmoil, triggering a stress response that quietly builds over time.

Years ago, I heard the expression, “If you’re not out to change the world, everything else is Mickey Mouse.” That sentiment was common in the 1970s, when the environmental movement was gaining momentum and idealism was high. However, as time passed and outcomes failed to match expectations, disappointment set in—and with it, stress.

Stress itself is not inherently bad. Short-term stress can be motivating and even protective. The real danger lies in prolonged, inappropriate stress. When stress becomes chronic, it places the body under constant strain.

Physiologically, stress activates the sympathetic nervous system—the fight-or-flight response—causing the release of stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. While useful in emergencies, sustained exposure to these hormones can damage the cardiovascular system, raising blood pressure and increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. There is also considerable evidence linking chronic stress to cancer. Clearly, reducing stress is not optional—it’s essential.