In a post last week I spoke of the emotional reaction that many people express when they are in the throes of Trump Derangement Syndrome. I also mentioned that by using strategic communication that we can modify the reaction so that it doesn’t lead ot conflict especially family members which ultimately leads to estrangement among family members.

We are all subject to stress, but there is good stress and bad stress. Stress is not just a mental thing, but it also has a physiological effect on how are body functions. We’ve had it drummed into us that stress can be a killer and it can lead to ill-health.

Dr Hans Selye, a Canadian researcher wrote a book, The Stress of Life back in 1956 after studying stress for many years. He documented it’s impact on the body and how the body copes with what he termed, the General Adaptation Syndrome which are the physiological changes that the body makes in order to adapt.

Stress can be a reason for many maladies that people suffer with:

Heart disease

Obesity

Autoimmune Conditions

Chronic Headaches

Depression

Anxiety

Memory loss

Spinal problems

These are just a few effects of stress on the body. That’s the bad news about stress, but the good news is the effects of stress do not have to be permanent.