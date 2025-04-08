Recently, more people have discussed the low fertility rates in most countries, except for Africa. The projection is that unless there is a rapid turnaround, the global population will decline later this century. Civilization itself may be under threat. The implications are many, including that as there are fewer young people than older individuals, how are the services that the elderly require going to be paid for? As it is, countries like America are carrying huge debt.

The VAERS data for the 18-month period from December 2020 to July 2022 showed that menstrual irregularities were one of the top adverse events reported from the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’.

Examples of v-safe survey responses related to menstruation or vaginal bleeding, by theme (N=84 943 responses)

In this study, there were tens of thousands of adverse menstrual symptoms.

2021 Misinformation CDC/FDA Style:

In “Preliminary Findings of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons” New England Journal of Medicine, April 21, 2021, and June 17, 2021, 384, 2273-82 and its 2021 Progeny

One of the things they did was include women in the third trimester who got vaccinated as part of their data on spontaneous abortion. Most of these women were likely to go to full term. There is a much higher spontaneous abortion rate in the first trimester. Regardless, why would you vaccinate pregnant women?

It’s interesting when you look at the live births for several countries from 2020 to 2022; there is a definite dip from the beginning of 2021. Is it just a coincidence? The ‘vaccines’ were rolled out in December 2020, so in light of the menstrual issues caused by the jabs, could this have affected female fertility? It’s a good possibility.

Our World in Data: Births per Year

Robert Chandler of the Daily Clout, one of the researchers perusing the Pfizer documents released by court order, studied births in several countries and came up with the following data.

Nine months following the rollout of the COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines,” substantial birth rate drops were seen in 13 of 19 European countries, England and Wales (one entity based on how data is published), Australia, and Taiwan.

The decline in births in Switzerland was the largest in 150 years – more than during two World Wars, the Great Depression, and the advent of widely available birth control.

There was an 8.3% drop in the birth rate in Germany through three quarters of 2022.

England and Wales had a 12% birth rate drop through June 2022, which is when their government stopped publishing data related to this.

All this speaks to the criminality of injecting pregnant women with an experimental product, even more so that data was hidden from the public about the risks of doing so. We know that the spike protein and lipid nanoparticles migrate from the arm to all body organ systems. Spike protein in the placenta cannot be healthy for the mother or baby.

We’ve educated mothers for years to avoid raw fish, soft cheeses, processed foods, alcohol and raw eggs. Doing so can cause things like listeria, salmonella and E. coli infections. So, all this care is needed to make sure that pregnancies can go to term with the best potential for a healthy baby. Yet, when it came to the COVID-19 jabs, suddenly, humanity had to have these toxic injections. From all the evidence, it certainly affected the global population, which has already been on a downward trend.