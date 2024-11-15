There has been a reaction to Trump that is at times severe, though not isolated, and many people are exhibiting obsessive and hysterical behavior. I saw this myself in an Australian person who broke down emotionally when Trump won the election for the first time. I tried to point out the folly of this since they didn't live in America and their life would not be any different.
The same thing is happening this time around with Trump's second win. Relationships have dissolved because of conflict over Trump. At the local golf club, if you mention Trump, some of the women express their disgust about the man. No discussion, no appeal to reason, just outright hatred.
Children have stopped speaking to their parents when they found out that they voted for Trump. People have been assaulted because they were wearing Trump hats. Some women are suggesting that they use sex as a weapon.
Today, it's not, "Darling, I have a headache." It's "You voted for Trump; I'm off limits."
While walking my dog the other day, a neighbor gave me unsolicited diatribes about Trump. It is impossible to enter into a rational discussion with this person.
On a more serious note, a FEMA supervisor dropped a not-unsurprising bombshell:
FEMA worker who told staff to skip hurricane-ravaged Donald Trump homes claims it was common practice: 'This is not isolated'
Trump and others had been saying that this was happening, but they were accused of spreading fake news. Well, Trump was right, but the media was wrong again.
While Trump's core followers love him, on the opposite end of the spectrum, the hatred of Trump, not just in America but globally, is unprecedented. He is probably the most hated man in history. Some in the extremist left-wing crowd believe he is the second coming of Hitler. The hatred directed at this man alone would have made most others emotional wrecks. Yet, like the Energizing Bunny, he keeps going on and on.
The cases brought against him have been staggering. Remember the Russia Collusion nonsense which was all fake? There were the impeachments and the lawsuits out of New York for overestimating the value of a property despite the bank accepting it as valid. There was lawfare in Georgia and the removal of classified documents to Mar-a-Lago in Florida, which was something Biden did and wasn't prosecuted for. There were two impeachments and a civil conviction for sexually assaulting a woman in a changing room, something Trump has denied. Then there was Trump paying off a porn star; completely legal but his enemies saw that as instigating World War 3.
All this happened while Trump was either president or running a campaign. This is also someone who eats a less-than-ideal diet. Trump loves McDonald's burgers and chips, hot dogs, and sodas. He is also overweight, so with all these factors and the stress of public life, at age 78, one would think he would have significant health issues. I am the same age and consider myself healthy, but I don't eat fast food. So Trump is obviously a nutritional rogue who can eat the worst food and sleep three to four hours a night, yet has more energy than those 20 years his junior.
Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA stated the following about Trump:
"I've traveled with him. I mean, this guy gets three hours of sleep and he gets up with tons of life force and energy. By the way, just so everyone understands, before a MAGA rally, he takes 120 pictures.
He will do a roundtable. He will speak for 40 minutes with friends. And then he goes and gives a two-hour speech and then he goes off and then holds court on the plane."
Contrast that with the current person in the White House, or the heir apparent who fell flat. There is no comparison. Biden may work four hours a day, then needs a nap. With Trump, it's 18 hours of work a day. One thing you'll get with Trump is a workhorse. He has the energy and stamina we've never seen from a president. He hasn't missed a beat despite all the attacks, legal and otherwise. Yes, I think Trump must be an alien.
Propaganda is alive and well when you can control literal world populations with such negative emotional triggering… We must all step back and pay attention to our extreme emotional, irrational reactions and maybe consider the idea that we are being controlled by a very dangerous narrative that leads us onto the road to hell-on- earth. We humans in this world have all been beaten by 5 years of planned, intentional hate-narrative and to some level, many now suffer from PTSD and can be very easily controlled. Fear, hate, anxiety keeps us fighting with each other while the doublespeak hate-narrators watch their handiwork unfold. Control is a powerful drug for evil intentions….
Isn’t it in the Bible that says we should judge people by their actions rather than just their words?? … let’s see if the shell- shocked world population can wait and see what the regular- common sense -folks in America have expressed to the world. Let us all show a bit of patience and just wait and see how things unfold.
Let’s all take a step back, take a cleansing breath and see if Trump’s actions speak truth.
Let’s all wait and see… just have patience and wait to see the evidence for yourself…
Let’s quit reacting… let’s pay attention to our own reality and always look for real evidence… let’s stop repeating hate and false words … let’s critically examine why we think what we do and let’s be careful whose words we are repeating. Words matter!!! … We must remember to only speak our own truth and always look for evidence that supports our truths…
Truth cannot be manipulated!!
I feel that the hate-narrative is trying to maintain its ugly grip on the entire world!
Let’s all stop and think… are we being manipulated by hate?
Let’s look for evidence for what you believe rather than repeating words that are self- destructive and allows others to control. What’s the motive??
We humans need to ask ourselves if what we see and hear match our reality? Are we perpetuating hate, repeating what we’ve heard without evidence, are we being controlled? Are we looking for evidence for our beliefs or are we just absorbing repetitive b**s*** from the noise in our environment.
I’ve observed that the media repeats what the controllers want you to react to… STOP and THINK… LET’s PAY ATTENTION!!! We humans are truly beings of LOVE and LIGHT. We have the ability to Think for ourselves and work together for the good of each other. This is our weapon against evil manipulations(meaningless words) and control!
We humans do have common-sense and critical- thinking skills… if we don’t know what’s happening then let’s take a step away and WAIT and look for evidence of what we think before we respond!! Let’s not react….
When we humans Respond to situations rather than React to situations, we are able to peacefully and intentionally use our god-given critical-thinking skills to affect and support humanity. This world has been bombarded with literal hate language nicely dressed in twisted doublespeak words!! This is mass manipulation!!
Let’s look for the actions and not believe the doublespeak lies that are meant to steal our god-given freedoms!!
I’m learning that distressed, fatigued, anxious, fearful people can easily be lead with repetitive, empty words which triggers extreme emotional reactions… This is intended…Irrational behavior makes us all very controllable!! REACTING makes us controllable by others.
Let’s remember to STOP, WAIT and allow ourselves some space to THINK and OBSERVE , then RESPOND PEACEFULLY…
RESPONDING = THINKING
THINKING HUMANS CANNOT BE CONTROLLED!!