There has been a reaction to Trump that is at times severe, though not isolated, and many people are exhibiting obsessive and hysterical behavior. I saw this myself in an Australian person who broke down emotionally when Trump won the election for the first time. I tried to point out the folly of this since they didn't live in America and their life would not be any different.

The same thing is happening this time around with Trump's second win. Relationships have dissolved because of conflict over Trump. At the local golf club, if you mention Trump, some of the women express their disgust about the man. No discussion, no appeal to reason, just outright hatred.

Children have stopped speaking to their parents when they found out that they voted for Trump. People have been assaulted because they were wearing Trump hats. Some women are suggesting that they use sex as a weapon.

Today, it's not, "Darling, I have a headache." It's "You voted for Trump; I'm off limits."

While walking my dog the other day, a neighbor gave me unsolicited diatribes about Trump. It is impossible to enter into a rational discussion with this person.

On a more serious note, a FEMA supervisor dropped a not-unsurprising bombshell:

Trump and others had been saying that this was happening, but they were accused of spreading fake news. Well, Trump was right, but the media was wrong again.

While Trump's core followers love him, on the opposite end of the spectrum, the hatred of Trump, not just in America but globally, is unprecedented. He is probably the most hated man in history. Some in the extremist left-wing crowd believe he is the second coming of Hitler. The hatred directed at this man alone would have made most others emotional wrecks. Yet, like the Energizing Bunny, he keeps going on and on.

The cases brought against him have been staggering. Remember the Russia Collusion nonsense which was all fake? There were the impeachments and the lawsuits out of New York for overestimating the value of a property despite the bank accepting it as valid. There was lawfare in Georgia and the removal of classified documents to Mar-a-Lago in Florida, which was something Biden did and wasn't prosecuted for. There were two impeachments and a civil conviction for sexually assaulting a woman in a changing room, something Trump has denied. Then there was Trump paying off a porn star; completely legal but his enemies saw that as instigating World War 3.

All this happened while Trump was either president or running a campaign. This is also someone who eats a less-than-ideal diet. Trump loves McDonald's burgers and chips, hot dogs, and sodas. He is also overweight, so with all these factors and the stress of public life, at age 78, one would think he would have significant health issues. I am the same age and consider myself healthy, but I don't eat fast food. So Trump is obviously a nutritional rogue who can eat the worst food and sleep three to four hours a night, yet has more energy than those 20 years his junior.

Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA stated the following about Trump:

"I've traveled with him. I mean, this guy gets three hours of sleep and he gets up with tons of life force and energy. By the way, just so everyone understands, before a MAGA rally, he takes 120 pictures.

He will do a roundtable. He will speak for 40 minutes with friends. And then he goes and gives a two-hour speech and then he goes off and then holds court on the plane."

Contrast that with the current person in the White House, or the heir apparent who fell flat. There is no comparison. Biden may work four hours a day, then needs a nap. With Trump, it's 18 hours of work a day. One thing you'll get with Trump is a workhorse. He has the energy and stamina we've never seen from a president. He hasn't missed a beat despite all the attacks, legal and otherwise. Yes, I think Trump must be an alien.