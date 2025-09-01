When we think of the word compliance, we often think of corporations adhering to laws or homeowners ensuring their pool fencing meets local council by-laws. But have you ever considered how compliant your spine is?

Spinal compliance refers to how each vertebra moves in relation to its neighboring vertebrae—both in terms of alignment and motion. More specifically, it's about how the facet joints—the small joints between the vertebrae—are functioning. Each vertebra connects to the one above and below it via four facet joints, forming a crucial part of spinal mobility.

Take a look at the lumbar spine. If we focus on Lumbar 3 (L3), we can see it forms two joints with L2 above and two with L4 below. These facet joints are where movement occurs. While they function similarly to other joints in the body—containing cartilage, a joint capsule, and fluid—their orientation differs. For example, the knee acts like a hinge and the hip is a ball-and-socket joint, but the spine's facet joints are oriented to allow specific ranges of motion.

An essential feature of these joints is their nerve receptors. These receptors constantly send feedback to the brain about spinal position and movement—whether or not the joints are moving. This neural input becomes even more critical higher up the spine, where posture and head position are tightly controlled.

Just like in other healthcare professions, objectivity in spinal assessment is key. Blood tests offer objective data that isn't swayed by the doctor’s opinion—though even those can produce false positives. In all healing professions, some subjectivity remains (this is where the "art" of practice comes in), but the more objective the assessment, the more reliable the diagnosis and treatment.

So, how can we objectively assess spinal motion?