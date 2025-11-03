“We never know how far reaching something we may think, say or do may affect the lives of many tomorrow.”

Many people have found the benefits of chiropractic care that have been literally life changing. I have a collection of many letters from patients who gave their gratitude and appreciation for the care they received. One such person was a lady who saw me 30 years ago in 1995. Here is her story in her own words:

“My Discovery fo Chiropractic Care And The Difference It Has Made To The Quality Of My Life”

“During the last seven years I have been unfortunate enough to receive two whiplash injuries as a direct result of motor vehicle injuries.

Following the first injury I was treated by a variety of medical doctors. The treatment took the form of drugs (some mind bending), physiotherapy (mostly painful) and a two week sojourn in the hospital (racked by traction). Eventually I lost the use of my right leg.

I also developed migraine headaches, spinal pain, mobility restrictions, loss of appetite and bad temper, which was the result of the sheer frustration of my situation. I was forced to come to terms with the severe restrictions which my symptoms had placed on my life as the medical doctors could offer no solution. There was talk of a spinal fusion, but there was no guarantee of success. Not being a brave soul, I decided to ‘soldier on’.

I was coping under the circumstances when the second accident occurred in August 1984. This time there was no way I could continue to work whilst suffering the resultant outrageous pain.

I was off work for nearly six months and the Medical Officer for the Federal Government was set to sign me onto an invalid pension!

continued…