People who attend chiropractors regularly for maintenance-type care help prevent the development of chronic, deep-seated subluxations. But this raises a fundamental and controversial question—even within the chiropractic profession itself: Should we be trying to prevent subluxations in the first place?

As the saying goes, “How long is a piece of string?” Many practitioners and patients worry that by not identifying the specific causes of subluxations, chiropractors are merely adjusting the “effects,” allowing patients to leave the office only to re-subluxate themselves. After all, a subluxation is a misalignment that causes nerve interference. This concern has led to considerable confusion.

For example, some patients believe that if they receive an adjustment and then experience a musculoskeletal symptom ten minutes later, the bone has somehow “gone out” again. In reality, because of the structure and stability of the spine, vertebrae do not simply move in and out at a whim.

There are many things that chiropractors understand as common sense, which patients may not, simply because they have not been made aware.. This brings us to several important philosophical considerations.

Unless a chiropractor were to follow a patient through every moment of their daily life, it would be nearly impossible to determine precisely what activities or behaviors are contributing to their subluxations. It would be convenient if we all had a little red warning light that illuminated whenever we did something that caused one. If a particular activity consistently triggered that light, we could identify a pattern and avoid it.

Of course, chiropractors cannot go around removing every banana peel from the sidewalk to prevent people from slipping. But the question remains: Are there things we can do? And are there things we should do?