We tend to think there is nothing we can do about our brains. Some people are just born smart, or it's a matter of luck that some do better than others. While it's true that our intellectual activities vary, we can do something to enhance brain health. Some things detract from brain health.

Your brain is the epicentre of your potential. When it's healthy and functioning optimally, you have the capacity to be the best version of yourself in every aspect of your life. This potential for growth and improvement is a source of inspiration and hope.

When your brain is not functioning as it should, it can have a profound impact on every area of your life. From work to relationships, and even your own sense of self, the consequences can be significant. This underscores the urgency and importance of maintaining brain health.

As a chiropractor, my primary concern is spinal nerve interference, which affects life energy along the nerve pathways. That life energy flows from the brain. What we do with our lives can either positively impact brain health or negatively impact it.

Appreciate that your brain is a sending and receiving station. What you do with your brain affects brain health, and what you do with your body also inputs brain health. Your brain is the most important and phenomenal organ in the universe, yet we spend so little time taking care of it. What influences brain health can be active or passive.

So, let's look at strategies that add to or subtract from brain health.