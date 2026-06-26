For decades, people have asked how one of the most educated and technologically advanced societies in the world could succumb to the evil unleashed by Adolf Hitler against Europe’s Jews. How could a nation renowned for its achievements in science, philosophy, medicine, and culture descend into such barbarity?

There is no doubt that Hitler was a powerful and charismatic orator who could mesmerize audiences. His rise came at a time when Germany was reeling from the humiliation of the Treaty of Versailles following the First World War. Forced to accept responsibility for the conflict, surrender territory, pay reparations, and disarm, many Germans felt betrayed and impoverished. Hitler exploited this resentment, presenting himself as the leader who would restore Germany’s pride and reverse its perceived injustices.

As Hitler consolidated power, his government enacted laws confiscating Jewish property, excluding Jews from public life, and systematically stripping them of their rights. These policies were accepted—or at least tolerated—by much of the population, aided by an extensive propaganda campaign. Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels famously remarked, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” The media of the day played a central role in amplifying these messages. It is worth asking whether modern societies face similar risks when information becomes concentrated in the hands of a few influential institutions.

In his 1961 farewell address, U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned that “public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.” While he was speaking in a different context, the warning highlights the danger of allowing powerful institutions to dominate public debate without meaningful scrutiny. Today, many argue that social media platforms, governments, and other influential organizations increasingly shape which viewpoints receive attention and which are marginalized.

Central to Nazi ideology was the concept of Volksgemeinschaft, or the “people’s community.” Hitler transformed this idea into an exclusive vision of an Aryan nation. Those who belonged to the Aryan race constituted the “us,” while Jews, Roma, communists, political opponents, and others became the “other.” Nazi propaganda portrayed these groups as subhuman threats to German society, thereby justifying persecution and ultimately extermination. Constant antisemitic messaging conditioned many Germans to accept policies that would otherwise have been unimaginable.

The elimination of those deemed undesirable extended beyond physical persecution. Jewish contributions to science, medicine, literature, philosophy, and the arts were deliberately erased from public life. Jewish books were burned, scholars dismissed, and ideas censored. Independent thought itself became a casualty of totalitarian rule.

Many believed that, after the COVID-19 pandemic, the suppression of debate surrounding public health policies would diminish. Yet concerns about censorship remain. Articles and videos continue to be removed from some online platforms, while publishers have occasionally cancelled authors over controversial political views. Critics argue that this creates a modern version of “othering,” where individuals are marginalized not because of their ethnicity, but because of their opinions. Whether one agrees with those opinions or not, the broader question remains: how can a healthy democracy function if controversial ideas are excluded from public discussion rather than openly challenged?

This concern extends to universities, traditionally regarded as places for the free exchange of ideas. On some campuses, including high-profile institutions, tensions surrounding the Israel–Hamas conflict have led to acts of antisemitism, not just with restrictions but with physical assaults. Many Jewish students have reported feeling targeted or unsafe. We see how complex issues instead of discussed with genuine dialogue become increasingly polarized.

The pandemic also highlighted similar divisions. Individuals who questioned aspects of government policy—including lockdowns, vaccine mandates, or particular treatment strategies—were at times labelled irresponsible or extremist. Some highly qualified physicians and researchers argued that legitimate scientific debate was discouraged during periods when public messaging emphasized consensus. What was lost in all this is that scientific progress has historically depended upon rigorous questioning rather than unquestioning acceptance.

We’ve seen the same in debates over climate policy which have generated similar controversy. If you dare to question you are a denier, a label that seeks to denigrate individuals

The same pattern can emerge during times of war. Governments often rally public support by framing criticism as unpatriotic or disloyal. Yet democratic societies depend upon the ability of citizens and elected representatives to question military objectives, strategies, and outcomes without fear of being silenced. Healthy democracies are strengthened—not weakened—by accountability.

Yet recently, there was shouting match between the President and Senator Bill Cassidy because the senator was questioning the handling of the war. with Iran. Such public spats are childish and don’t achieve much. The mature way is having coherent debates which are a feature of representative government. Democracy is taking a hit in today’s extremely polarized environment.

The question, therefore, is not whether today’s societies are identical to those of the past—they clearly are not. Rather, it is whether we have learned the lessons history offers. Democracies survive when citizens are free to question authority, challenge prevailing narratives, and engage respectfully with opposing viewpoints. If we abandon those principles, we risk repeating patterns that history has already shown can have tragic consequences.