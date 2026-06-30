The general public generally assumes that vaccines are beneficial, save lives, and that choosing not to vaccinate is irresponsible. As a result, many people accept these beliefs as established truth without questioning whether vaccines actually enhance overall health. Some studies suggest that this assumption should not simply be taken for granted.

The central issue in the vaccine debate should be the individual’s right to make an informed decision. There should not be a mandate dictating what a person must put into their body. Bodily autonomy and the freedom to accept or decline medical treatment are fundamental principles. Individuals should be free to decide for themselves.

One analysis, presented in a Judicial Notice (a legal document) entitled “Numerical Risk Comparison of Non-Vaccination Versus Vaccination,” examined vaccines mandated in the United States.

The analysis compared U.S. children and adolescents aged 0 to 18 years, evaluating recommended childhood vaccinations and weighing the overall benefits against the risks to individuals vaccinated according to the established schedule.

The vaccines examined targeted diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, and measles. According to the analysis, when considering both mortality and serious adverse health outcomes, the estimated risk associated with vaccination was higher than the estimated risk associated with remaining unvaccinated. This conclusion was based on a comparison of the incidence of these diseases with the incidence of adverse health outcomes attributed to vaccination.

In this paper the summation is:

“Results from the 2019/2020 nationwide Control Group Survey of Unvaccinated Americans (CGS) show that those refusing vaccines are thriving while those accepting them are being injured and met with a multiplicity of grave injuries as well as sudden unexpected death.”

Vaccine Choice Canada also cited this research.

Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders

In a paper by Hooker and Miller, the authors compared vaccinated and unvaccinated infants during the first year of life. Incidentally, Hooker’s own son was diagnosed with autism following the administration of vaccines.

The study reported that “vaccinated children were significantly more likely than unvaccinated children to be diagnosed with severe allergies, autism, gastrointestinal disorders, asthma, ADHD, and chronic ear infections.”

Another example is pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas, whose medical license was suspended by the Oregon Medical Board in 2020. According to Thomas, he questioned the prevailing view that the benefits of vaccines outweigh the risks. Over the course of his career, he treated approximately 11,000 pediatric patients and observed what he believed was a pattern: children who were vaccinated appeared to experience more health problems than those who were unvaccinated.

He later wrote the book The Vaccine-Friendly Plan: Dr. Paul’s Safe and Effective Approach to Immunity and Health—From Pregnancy Through Your Child’s Teen Years.

Thomas also co-authored a paper with James Lyons-Weiler analyzing 10 years of data from his pediatric practice. The following charts are among those he has presented.

In conjunction with all this, American children are the sickest in the Western world and yet are subjected to the most number of vaccines by the time they reach 18 as opposed to any other country.

54% percent of American children are chronically ill

One in six children has a developmental disorder

Millions suffer from allergies including deadly peanut allergies

Almost 11% have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

One in 59 has autism

Childhood cancer is at record levels

When it comes to cancer, the U.S. rate of childhood cancer ranks among the highest in the Western world. It’s high in other western countries such as Australia, but the U.S. sits at the top.

It appears that while we may have reduced the incidence of some older infectious diseases, it remains uncertain how much of that reduction is attributable to vaccines and how much is the result of improvements in public health, such as better sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene. At the same time, we have seen a dramatic rise in chronic health conditions, many of which are now described as reaching epidemic levels among children.

Practitioners like myself have observed this trend in families over several decades. It has not required research alone to recognize what we have seen in clinical practice. For this reason, I believe it is important that people have access to information that enables them to make informed decisions about their children’s healthcare, rather than simply accepting information that they believe serves the interests of pharmaceutical companies.