The Truth Patrol

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nancy roberts's avatar
nancy roberts
5h

Covid was the best and worst of times. BEST is gaining traction, in people actually waking up to what many suspected from the start that was in your face 24-7. And that it was and is about money and the experts don't give a lab-rats ass about any fallout in humans. That only helps their cause. Faith in other people is misplaced faith. People are becoming aware to the fact that fear and anxiety are useful tools in the hand of the devil. Any who needs more of that?

Time to shake that malarky off and live in freedom, while we wait for others to do their deserved time in the slammer...or repent.

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