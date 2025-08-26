I usually trade in my sedans every five years or so. At the moment, I’m driving a 2018 Ford Mondeo. Unfortunately, Ford stopped producing that model a couple of years ago. Recently, I’ve been considering whether it's time to switch to an electric vehicle. EVs are gaining popularity in Australia—mostly Chinese brands now, though there are plenty of Teslas too. Even those are at least partially made in China, particularly their batteries.

There are several reasons I’ve stuck with the Mondeo. It’s spacious, comfortable, economical, and reliable. The seats are excellent, and it has a long trunk—perfect for fitting my portable chiropractic table when I do home visits, all without having to fold the rear seats down.

Most of my driving is on highways and freeways, and I typically get over 800 kilometres (500 miles) from a full tank of petrol. Annual servicing costs me between $350 and $400, and so far, I’ve clocked up 110,000 kilometres (around 68,000 miles).

So, shouldn’t I be doing the right thing for the environment and make the switch to a clean electric car, with its low running costs? Shouldn’t I embrace new technology—assuming, of course, I can find a model with a sufficiently large trunk?

Well, I watched a couple of short videos on EVs and started to have second thoughts.

So electric vehicles are not all they are purported to be, but I have yet to find an owner disappointed with their EV.

Perhaps despite any negatives that may be attributed to EVs, shouldn’t I be doing the right thing to save the planet?

Wait a minute, the number of very hot days in the U.S. have actually diminished in the past 100 years. Look at the 1930s, the time of the Dust Bowl. Here in Perth, Western Australia, look at what transpired yesterday.

Perth not only experienced its the coldest day in 50 years; it was also the coldest August day since records have been kept. I think the planet may just survive the burning up that has been predicted for so long––sorry, it’s climate change of course.

I think it makes sense to hold onto my 2018 Mondeo, perhaps until I hit the 200,000 kilometre mark, or unless a major mechanical issue arises. Then the best bet may be a compromise, a hybrid, assuming they don’t eliminate gasoline as a fuel which is what the climate change crowd wants to achieve.