Emergency? What Emergency?

Oh yes—the long-forgotten COVID-19 pandemic. Remember that? The one where not wearing a mask was supposedly a threat to grandma’s life? The one with a “safe and effective” vaccine, and where doctors lost their jobs simply for advocating for patients' rights to choose their care?

Isn’t it ironic? The political left often champions “pro-choice,” yet when it came to COVID-19 injections, choice went out the window. No vaccine? No job. No mask? No gym. The inconsistency is hard to ignore.

Now, finally—though long overdue—Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has taken action and ended the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This move, reportedly aimed at making vaccination voluntary rather than mandatory, marks a major policy shift. It’s a welcome change, though it could certainly go further.

He also stated something which I found quite perplexing:

“FDA has now issued marketing authorization for those at higher risk: Moderna (6+ months), Pfizer (5+), and Novavax (12+). These vaccines are available for all patients who choose them after consulting with their doctors.”

It’s still recommended for children. Really?

At the same time, the FDA has approved updated COVID-19 booster shots designed to target newer variants. They still recommend these for high-risk individuals, such as those with autoimmune disorders. But this raises a critical question: if someone’s immune system is already compromised, why expose them to another biological agent? In the COVID era, logic often took a back seat.

In another dramatic development, newly appointed CDC Director Susan Monarez was fired after reportedly refusing to implement the Kennedy administration’s updated vaccine policies. She publicly stated that she would not resign—a statement that came across more as defiance than leadership. But in today’s political climate, defiance without flexibility doesn’t always end well.

Meanwhile, former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield—who served during the first Trump administration—may be having a late-stage change of heart. In a 2024 interview he acknowledged:

“The vaccines developed during Operation Warp Speed were important and saved a lot of lives. However, despite their benefits, the drawbacks of the vaccines must be a matter of open discussion.”

Since then, Redfield has gone further. He now argues that the risk-benefit ratio never supported giving the shots to young, healthy individuals. He also questions why the FDA continues approving boosters from Moderna and Pfizer, stating that the risks now outweigh the benefits.

Redfield is now openly skeptical of mRNA technology itself:

"I'm not really an advocate anymore for the mRNA vaccines. When you administer them, the body becomes a factory for spike protein production. We don’t know how much spike protein is produced—or for how long."

He also told Newsmax that vaccine manufacturers should be held accountable through lawsuits. According to Redfield, the spike protein induced by mRNA COVID vaccines is an immunotoxic agent. He’s pointed to numerous adverse event reports from the VAERS system and other sources, and has admitted there’s still no clear understanding of who can safely eliminate this protein from their body. Some individuals suffer more than others.

And yet, the product remains on the market. New boosters continue to roll out. Why?

It doesn’t make sense—unless you accept that we left the realm of logic back in 2020.