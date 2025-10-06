“There is nothing new to be discovered in physics now, all that remains is more and more precise measurement.”

— Albert A. Michelson, physicist, 1894

The above quote, often attributed to Nobel laureate Albert Michelson, captures a dangerous assumption: that the limits of knowledge have already been reached. It didn’t take long for this idea to be discredited. Einstein’s theories of relativity, followed by the revolutionary ideas of quantum mechanics, completely upended our understanding of the physical universe. This moment in scientific history served as a powerful reminder science is often not setteled.

At the heart of false certainty lies a psychological and social phenomenon known as groupthink — the tendency for people to conform to consensus, often at the expense of critical thinking, evidence, or even truth. Groupthink suppresses dissent, discourages debate, and reinforces dogma. And while it can arise anywhere, its consequences are most dangerous when it infiltrates science, medicine, politics, and education.

Groupthink occurs when the desire for harmony or conformity within a group leads to irrational or dysfunctional decision-making. Members of a group may self-censor, ignore contradictory evidence, or discourage alternative viewpoints to maintain consensus. This mindset is especially dangerous when enforced by authority or institutional power.

Totalitarian regimes provide extreme examples. In the former Soviet Union or present-day North Korea, deviation from state-imposed narratives is not just discouraged — it is criminalized. Citizens are expected to internalize government propaganda, suppress independent thought, and report nonconformity. But groupthink isn’t confined to distant dictatorships.

We often assume that in open societies — especially in liberal democracies — freedom of speech and thought is secure. Yet, in recent years, we’ve seen worrying signs of groupthink emerging in our own institutions. Public discourse, academic freedom, and even scientific inquiry are increasingly constrained by ideological conformity and fear of social reprisal.

Universities, once seen as bastions of free thought and intellectual exploration, are becoming echo chambers in which dissent is met with censorship, ridicule, or cancellation. In media and online platforms, contrary voices are algorithmically suppressed or labeled as “misinformation” without transparent, open debate.

Then came COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Pandemic: A Case Study in Groupthink

Perhaps one of the most illustrative recent examples of groupthink was the global response to COVID-19. During the pandemic, public health messaging quickly coalesced around the idea that vaccines were “safe and effective” — a phrase repeated so often that questioning it became taboo. This uniformity of thought was reinforced by governments, media, medical journals, and social media companies, creating a feedback loop that drowned out dissenting opinions.

It’s now clear that not all the information we were given during the pandemic was complete or accurate. Side effects, varying risk profiles, natural immunity, and alternative treatments were either downplayed or censored entirely. Those who raised legitimate questions were often vilified, silenced, deregistered in the case of a health professional or accused of spreading dangerous misinformation — regardless of their qualifications or evidence.

If you vilify those who question science, you enter the dangerous arena of dogma.

Science is not a fixed set of conclusions; it is a method of inquiry. It evolves, adapts, and self-corrects — but only if we allow it to. Ironically, appeals to “The Science” have sometimes been used to shut down scientific debate. But real science welcomes scrutiny. What is “settled” today may be overturned tomorrow.

Take climate science, for instance. While the prevailing narrative emphasizes human-driven global warming, some recent research points to alternative or additional factors, such as solar activity and natural climate cycles. Regardless of where one stands, the point remains: scientific truth is not determined by majority vote or political consensus — it is determined by evidence, debate, and continued inquiry.

Medicine and the Persistence of Dogma

Prior to COVID, Groupthink has long been present in the field of medicine. For decades, alternative or complementary health practices such as chiropractic, acupuncture, and naturopathy were dismissed as quackery — not on the basis of evidence, but due to professional bias and institutional resistance.

As a chiropractor, I’ve seen firsthand how patients were discouraged from seeking chiropractic care by physicians who had never studied or experienced it themselves. Many people endured unnecessary suffering because they blindly followed medical advice shaped more by tradition and peer pressure than by open-minded evaluation.

But this is not to single out the medical profession. Groupthink can be found within the chiropractic field too. Practitioners who question standard approaches or suggest new paradigms often face criticism or ostracization from their peers. True open-mindedness must apply across all fields — including one’s own.

Why Independent Thinking Matters

The cost of groupthink is not merely theoretical. It affects real people, with real consequences. It limits innovation, reinforces flawed systems, and punishes the very people who try to improve them.

We must cultivate the courage to ask uncomfortable questions, to think critically, and to resist the pressure to conform. This doesn’t mean rejecting mainstream views outright — but it does mean subjecting them to the same scrutiny we’d apply to any other claim. Only then can we hope to make informed choices — in our health, in our policies, and in our personal lives.

To navigate a world increasingly driven by algorithms, echo chambers, and ideological conformity, we must reclaim our individual responsibility to think independently. Groupthink thrives on fear and complacency. But the antidote is curiosity, courage, and an unwavering commitment to truth — even when it’s inconvenient or unpopular.