I’m sure you’ve seen it—I certainly have. You visit a doctor, often a specialist, who comes across as arrogant and all-knowing, with a “my way or the highway” attitude. This isn’t limited to medicine; it can be found in many professions, from chiropractic to dentistry and beyond.

I recall one particular experience when my wife visited an orthopedic surgeon after hip surgery. The doctor’s demeanor was cold and abrasive—like rough sandpaper in human form. This kind of attitude reflects a sense of self-righteousness. There is little humility, and often a lack of appreciation for what a patient may be going through. In other words, they are not centered, but instead operate from a one-sided illusion of being all-knowing.

Of course, most doctors are not this way. In any profession, the primary motivator—at least what it should be—is to help people heal. It is equally important to acknowledge that no one has all the answers, and that seeking other opinions is not a weakness, but a strength.

But what happens when the roles are reversed? What happens when a doctor, through illness or accident, suddenly becomes the patient?