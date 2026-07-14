New Tax Policy

You have to question the rationality of government leadership in many countries, and Australia is certainly not immune to policies that appear counterproductive. Unlike private businesses, governments can continue spending despite poor financial decisions. Expenditures that would bankrupt a business are often sustained through government borrowing, bond issuance, and, ultimately, the expansion of the money supply.

In its recent budget, the Australian Government announced significant changes to Capital Gains Tax (CGT), scheduled to take effect from 1 July 2027.

Under the current system, individuals receive a 50% CGT discount on assets held for more than 12 months. The discounted gain is then taxed at the individual’s marginal tax rate. For example, if someone sold an investment property and realised a capital gain of $100,000, only $50,000 would be added to their taxable income. If their marginal tax rate were 30%, they would pay $15,000 in tax.

From July 2027, the 50% discount will be replaced by indexation for inflation. Assuming an asset is held for five years and inflation averages 3% annually, the indexed taxable gain on a $100,000 capital gain would be approximately $84,000. However, the government has also introduced a minimum tax rate of 30% on indexed capital gains. Applying that rate results in tax of approximately $25,000—around $10,000 more than under the current system for a middle-income taxpayer.

The government has also introduced a $250 tax offset and a $1,000 instant tax deduction. While welcome, these measures are relatively modest and are unlikely to offset the increased tax burden created elsewhere.

Another significant change is the restriction of negative gearing. Under the new rules, negative gearing will generally apply only to newly constructed properties. Existing investment properties will no longer qualify.

This policy raises important questions about its likely impact on housing supply. In Australia, the average home takes approximately 18 months to complete, and often longer. By comparison, we built a duplex in the United States that was completed within three months, exactly as scheduled, and was rented within two weeks.

Under the new Australian rules, an investor purchasing a newly built property may receive no rental income for well 18 months while construction is completed. Existing properties, meanwhile, would no longer allow investors to offset expenses such as mortgage interest, repairs, maintenance, insurance, and other holding costs against their taxable income.

Given those lack of incentives, many investors may question whether purchasing an existing rental property remains financially attractive. I would not buy an existing investment property in Australia. I don’t see any way that this will help the housing supply which is in a crisis in Australia.

Net Zero Policy

Australia’s rapid pursuit of net zero emissions also raises significant policy questions.

Renewable energy sources such as wind and solar can play an important role within a diversified electricity system. However, Australia continues to prohibit nuclear power despite its ability to generate reliable electricity without direct carbon dioxide emissions. Many developed nations are now expanding or maintaining nuclear generation as part of their long-term energy strategies.

Supporters of Australia’s current approach argue that nuclear power is too expensive, would take too long to develop, or presents unacceptable safety risks. Critics, however, argue that excluding nuclear energy limits Australia’s future energy options and increases dependence on intermittent renewable generation backed by gas.

Australia’s energy security has also become an issue. During the recent conflict involving Iran and the United States, concerns were raised about Australia’s vulnerability to disruptions in imported fuel supplies after the closure of most of the country’s oil refineries.

Critics argue that a combination of tax policy and energy policy is placing increasing pressure on lower- and middle-income households. With only around 2% of Australian taxpayers earning more than $200,000 annually, the overwhelming majority of Australians are directly affected by rising living costs, including higher electricity prices.

Australia’s electricity prices are now among the highest in the OECD.

The broader economy also reflects longer-term structural challenges. According to Macrobusiness, Australia ranks last among the OECD’s 38 member countries for manufacturing output relative to its economy. Much of Australia’s manufacturing sector has disappeared over recent decades, leaving the country increasingly reliant on imports and commodity exports.

Of course, all of the OECD countries are overshadowed by China, which is not an OECD member. China accounts for about 38% of global manufacturing output.

We heard Donald Trump mockingly refer to Canada as the “51st state”—hardly the sort of remark that encourages Canadian tourists to visit the United States. Before 2025, Canadians were the largest source of international visitors to America.

One could equally joke that Australia is China’s 23rd province. China is Australia’s largest export market, taking around 40% of our exports. We dig raw materials out of the ground and ship them to China. At the same time, China is Australia’s largest source of imports, and Chinese-made cars now lead new vehicle sales in Australia.

So what is all this for? It reflects the government’s belief that Australia can achieve net zero and make a meaningful impact on global emissions. Yet Australia is such a small contributor to global emissions that, on its own, its effect is negligible.

We congratulate ourselves for reducing our own emissions while continuing to export coal and natural gas to countries such as China, enabling them to increase theirs. That seems deeply inconsistent.

Then there is uranium. Australia has the world’s largest uranium reserves, yet refuses to embrace nuclear power at home while happily exporting uranium to countries such as India, with which it has signed supply agreements. When I lived in Canada, nuclear power stations were already operating in the 1960s. Yet Australian politicians continue to offer reasons why nuclear energy is not a viable option here, despite the fact that it generates electricity with negligible CO₂ emissions because it does not rely on burning fossil fuels. Once again, the inconsistency is striking.

Meanwhile, manufacturing in Australia is likely to continue declining, while the electricity system becomes increasingly dependent on solar and wind power. This transition, critics argue, will bring higher costs and a growing impact on the landscape.

For a thoughtful discussion of these issues, I recommend this 20-minute presentation by Steve Koonin, a physicist and climate scientist.