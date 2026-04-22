The push for so-called green energy continues at pace. Many governments, including Australia’s, are pressing ahead at breakneck speed toward net zero—a target that currently appears questionable given how vulnerable the country remains to global oil disruptions, such as a potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The development of alternative energy sources—such as solar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicle batteries—comes with significant downsides. There is a notable irony in Western nations relying heavily on China, a country they frequently criticise for its political communist system. China is the world’s largest manufacturer, accounting for roughly 30% of global output, and it produces the majority of renewable energy components.

A key material used in renewable technologies is cobalt. China holds a dominant position in the cobalt supply chain, largely due to its control over mining operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which contains the world’s largest reserves. The mining of cobalt entails slave labour akin to what occurred during the early years of the industrial revolution. During this period children worked in mines and in the pottery factories where pollution often caused lung disease with the result very short life expectancy.

Reports in the Congo have highlighted serious ethical concerns, including the use of child labour in hazardous mining conditions. In some cases, children use rudimentary tools to extract ore or descend into narrow shafts—sometimes up to 100 metres deep—where fatal accidents can occur.

Such practices raise difficult moral questions about supply chains supporting the clean energy transition. The use of child labour in these contexts has been described by critics as a form of modern slavery.

There are further contradictions within the industry. For instance, China’s BYD—currently the world’s largest electric vehicle producer—does not rely on cobalt in its batteries. Instead, it uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology. By contrast, many established automakers, including Toyota, BMW, and Tesla, still use cobalt in a significant portion of their electric vehicle batteries.

Environmental concerns also extend beyond mining. The expansion of renewable infrastructure can involve land clearing, water impacts, and changes to natural landscapes. In Australia, for example, large areas of land are being allocated for wind turbine installations, raising concerns about environmental trade-offs and land use.

A recent investigation by Seven Network, featuring Perth journalist Liam Bartlett, highlighted some of these issues in a television documentary. The report also drew attention to concerns about transparency and the response from policymakers, including Chris Bowen, Climate Change Minister, whose grimaced looks are not a good look.

Watch the video clip below.