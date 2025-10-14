One of my universal laws of nature is simple: garbage in, garbage out. If you feed your body poor-quality food, the results will be poor-quality function—whether spiritual, mental, or physical. A clear example is the difference between children who eat sugary cereals for breakfast versus those who eat wholesome protein and fruit. The former tend to perform poorly on IQ tests compared to the latter.

Another example is electric vehicles. We’re often told they’re ‘clean and green’ because they lack an exhaust pipe and don’t emit visible fumes. This limited observation leads many to falsely conclude that electric vehicles have zero CO2 emissions and are thus saving the planet. However, if we factor in all the parameters, the conclusion may be different.

For instance, charging stations require electricity, and the manufacturing of electric vehicles involves burning fossil fuels. The mining required for the materials in the batteries—lithium, cobalt, graphite, and nickel—is set to increase dramatically in the coming years. In fact, demand is expected to grow hundreds of times over the next five years. This leads to extensive mining, which damages the environment and ironically increases CO2 emissions. Additionally, there are ethical concerns over the exploitation of workers, including children, in third-world countries.

To make a single Tesla battery weighing 1,000 pounds, over 200,000 pounds of raw materials need to be extracted. Garbage in, garbage out.

Now let’s turn to the COVID-19 ‘vaccines.’ Governments and scientists have been claiming that millions of lives have been saved by the COVID shots, including hundreds of billions in savings in the U.S. alone. Figures like Trump have repeatedly stated that Operation Warp Speed saved 100 million lives worldwide.

Trump even praised Pfizer at the White House for their excellent work on the COVID vaccine. Recently he underwent a second physical in six months, with doctors declaring him in excellent health. Yet, he received both a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster during that visit. If he’s in such good health, why submit to more vaccines? It becomes clear he has strong faith in the mRNA shots. After all, Warp Speed was his initiative.

I must be doing something wrong because, I am the same age as Trump, and never received either the flu or COVID-19 shot. If Trump thinks they’re great, they must be, right?

However, recent studies suggest that the claim that vaccines saved millions is based on faulty counterfactual data, false assumptions, and hypothetical models.

Another paper in the Journal of Vaccines confirms the hyperproduction of anti-Spike antibodies in the emergence of early and late onset rheumatological manifestations observed after one or more injections. This was more common in women and often affected the ankle joints.

“A strong positive result for plasmatic levels of anti-Spike protein suggests that these rheumatological manifestations might be triggered by inappropriate immune responses to the vaccine’s Spike protein and/or the overproduction of Spike protein, which can mediate a pro-inflammatory immune response.”

Another study confirms the toxicity of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein:

“Researchers have shown that the spike protein alone—without the rest of the viral genome—is sufficient to cause cardiovascular damage associated with COVID-19. This suggests that both the virus and the free spike protein released after vaccination could result in similar cardiovascular damage. Additionally, the spike protein alone has been shown to compromise the integrity of the blood-brain barrier, which could lead to inflammation in brain vessels. In vaccines, the spike protein, either free or expressed on endothelial cells, can activate blood platelets and coagulation, increasing the risk of thrombosis.”

The researchers affirm that whether caused by the virus or the vaccine, the spike protein is toxic. Moreover, repeated injections appear to suppress the immune system, leaving individuals more vulnerable to infections. So, why continue injecting something that may be harmful?

The risks could be even more severe when considering the rising cancer rates. Dr. Angus Dalgleish a professor of oncology at St. George’s University of London and a leading vaccine researcher, has warned that we’re seeing an uptick in cancer cases due to immune system suppression caused by the vaccines. He believes this could lead to an even greater surge in cancer cases in the future.

Further concerns come from Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, PhD, a cancer geneticist, whose team has found evidence of DNA contamination in the mRNA vaccines. This contamination may now be permanently integrating into human genomes.

Given all this, I’m beginning to rethink my earlier position. Maybe I’m not doing something wrong after all. It seems that Trump and his doctors may be on the wrong side of the vaccine debate. They seem to have placed their faith in vaccines without fully considering the research. Garbage in, garbage out.