Recently I visited Japan. I found the people polite—perhaps over-polite. I rarely saw anything that I could perceive as rudeness. The head nodding, as we used to see of the stereotypical Japanese in the movies is very real. There were two things that I wasn’t prepared for; the difficulty in communication and the amount of mask-wearing. The two are actually linked because if someone’s English is limited and if they simultaneously wear a mask, it makes understanding communication almost impossible. I found this the most frustrating aspect of Japan. Masks were everywhere; hotel staff, in restaurants and retail shops. Some wore masks below their nose so it obviously couldn’t offer any real protection, not that they can stop respiratory viruses. I’m sure some wear them for cultural reasons wanting to conform. A tour guide did tell us that many wear masks to prevent hayfever symptoms.

Japan has undergone remarkable cultural, social, and political transformations since the pre-World War II era. Before the war, Japan was an imperialist nation characterized by military expansionism, rigid hierarchical social structures, and a deep-rooted reverence for the emperor as a divine figure. Today, it stands as a peaceful, technologically advanced democracy with one of the lowest crime rates in the world. This dramatic evolution reflects broader shifts in values, identity, and governance that emerged in the post-war period. Pre-WWII Japanese society was shaped by centuries of feudalism, Confucian values, and Samurai militaristic nationalism. The emperor was seen as a god-like symbol, and loyalty to the nation-state was paramount.

The 1930s and early 1940s saw Japan pursuing aggressive territorial expansion across Asia, driven by a belief in national superiority and a need for resources. The defeat in 1945, however, marked a radical turning point. Let’s remember that Japan is the only nation in history which has sustained a nuclear attack. Under U.S. occupation from 1945 to 1952, Japan underwent sweeping reforms. The 1947 Constitution stripped the emperor of political power, renounced war, and enshrined civil liberties and democratic governance. Militarism was replaced by pacifism, and education reforms emphasized critical thinking over rote nationalism. Economic recovery programs and a focus on industrial development transformed Japan into a global economic powerhouse by the 1970s. Culturally, Japan shifted toward a more open, consumer-driven society, blending traditional customs with Western influences.

Despite modernization, Japan has preserved a strong sense of cultural identity. Social harmony, respect for authority, and group consensus remain deeply ingrained values. This is very evident when you travel throughout the country. These cultural traits contribute to Japan's exceptionally low crime rate. Crimes such as homicide and theft are rare compared to global standards.

Japan’s homicide rate is 0.2 per 100,000, while America’s is 5.8. This means America has 29 times more murders per capita as does Japan. Source: Our world in data

Japan is the safest sizeable country in the world. How do we reconcile this with the image of the vicious Japanese soldiers during WWll?

Several factors support this: a strong police presence, an efficient legal system, cultural norms that discourage deviance, and a high level of social trust. Japan’s societal makeup is another unique factor. It is widely considered a monoethnic society, with over 97% of the population identifying as ethnically Japanese. While there are minority groups, Japan’s relatively homogeneous population has fostered a strong sense of shared identity and continuity, which some argue helps maintain order and cohesion. However, this homogeneity has also led to challenges, such as resistance to immigration and struggles with inclusivity.

In recent years, Japan has faced demographic decline, with a rapidly aging population and low birth rates. These changes pressure traditional social systems and may necessitate more openness to immigration and multiculturalism. While Japan remains cautious in this regard, subtle cultural shifts are occurring, especially among younger generations who are more globally connected. In conclusion, Japan’s culture has transformed dramatically since the pre-WWII era—from militaristic nationalism to pacifist democracy—while retaining a unique identity marked by low crime and social cohesion. Its largely monoethnic makeup has contributed to a stable and orderly society, though future challenges remain.

What this shows is that societies can and do change. Germany which also changed is now changing again due to its widespread migration, both legal and illegal. Japan’s philosophy and retention of what some might consider racist policies by restricting diversity also means that the country retains a set of shared values which adds to stability and a more harmonious environment. Perhaps other countries should take heed.