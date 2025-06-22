There’s an old saying: “Life is motion.” It’s more than just poetic—it reflects a fundamental truth about the human condition. Movement is essential to life, and its absence is often associated with decline or death. Consider rigor mortis, the post-mortem stiffening of the body—an ultimate symbol of the end of motion.

As we age, our bodies naturally lose some flexibility and range of motion. Muscles become less supple, joints wear down, and ligaments lose elasticity. But it’s not just physical. This loss of flexibility often mirrors what happens in the mind: just as our bodies stiffen, so too can our thinking. Many people become more rigid, less adaptable, and more resistant to change with age.

We often hear the term sclerosis, which refers to a thickening or hardening of tissue—a hallmark of arthritic degeneration. But sclerosis can also describe our mindset. Sclerotic thinking, marked by mental inflexibility, is another symptom of aging.