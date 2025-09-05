One of the most frustrating trends in today’s political discourse is the constant reference to the Left—Democrats and the so-called “woke” crowd—as progressive. In reality, there’s nothing progressive about their agenda. If anything, their policies are deeply regressive. They attempt to repackage ideological falsehoods as unquestionable truths—one of the most glaring examples being the claim that a man can become a woman and vice versa.

By contrast, true progress can be seen in leaders like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. They have consistently stood for personal liberty, medical freedom, and truth—even when it defies the prevailing narrative.

Just recently, Dr. Ladapo announced that Florida will push forward legislation to eliminate all vaccine mandates in the state.

This would make Florida the first state in the nation to take such a bold and sweeping stance—not just on COVID-19, but on the entire childhood vaccine schedule, including shots for diseases like measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, chicken pos and polio.

Governor DeSantis is fully backing this initiative. You may recall he previously convened a public health panel to address the growing concerns over the COVID-19 mRNA shots, highlighting the increasing number of adverse events and the lack of transparent data from federal health agencies.

Dr. Ladapo has been a rare voice of reason throughout the pandemic, consistently questioning the rushed rollout and long-term safety of the COVID-19 injections. Given his clarity and courage, one might wonder why he wasn’t tapped to lead the CDC under the Trump administration. That’s a question worth pondering.

Regardless, it’s clear that Florida is positioning itself not just as a bastion of freedom—but as the real home of modern-day progress.