Some congratulations may be due to RFK Jr. for reportedly advocating an end to recommending COVID-19 vaccinations for children and pregnant women.

According to RFK Jr., the CDC will no longer recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for these groups. However, it's unclear whether this decision applies to all minors—those under 18—or only to younger children, such as those under 12. Also uncertain is whether former President Trump supports this move. And what about young athletic adults, particularly males, who faced increased risks potentially due to elevated testosterone levels combined with intense physical activity?

Administering these vaccines to pregnant women has long been a point of concern, especially since medical guidelines have traditionally warned against exposing pregnant women to potentially harmful substances. Yet mainstream media outlets, including CBS News, continue to promote the vaccine narrative.

CBS reports:

“The move also puts Kennedy at odds with his new officials at the Food and Drug Administration, who recently said pregnancy was among the underlying conditions that warranted continued eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine approvals. 'This one preventive strategy that is cost-effective, that can be readily available when the ACIP provides a universal recommendation, limits barriers to access. It is a really important mechanism to protect our moms and babies,' said Dr. Naima Joseph, assistant professor at Boston University.”

There are two central issues with this stance. First, the assumption that mRNA technology—which prompts the body to produce spike proteins—is inherently safe. And second, the claim that these vaccines are effective in protecting mothers and infants. Both of these assertions may remain subjects of ongoing scientific debate and criticism in the land of mainstream make-believe, but from the evidence of manydoctors the assertion of safety and effectiveness is false.

Let’s hope RFK Jr. continues to take a strong stance and pushes for a broader reconsideration of mRNA vaccine policies that require cessation of the shots.