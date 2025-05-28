The Truth Patrol

Mary Ann Caton
13h

What flummoxes me is how, in the face of a huge body of evidence regarding the dangers of the shots and that it is long standing practice to NOT administer even potentially dangerous substances to pregnant women, people like this moronic professor in Boston continue advocating for mRNA shots for something that is not much more than a cold. We don’t hate these people enough.

Mary Lou Tringali, PhD
12h

The mRNA process is unsafe. It was originally developed to fix broken DNA. It was not intended to overwrite healthy DNA. Unscrupulous drug companies along with WEF and CCP saw inroads for money and power and control over huge populations. Always read the inserts before allowing any patient or family member undergo vaccinations. There may be better alternative methods and therapies. Always check risk versus benefits!

