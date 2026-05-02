The war between Iran and the United States has now been going on for two months. Remember when we were told it would be over in just a few weeks? It brings back memories of “two weeks to stop the spread.”

Trump says the war is over, yet the Strait of Hormuz remains blockaded—an act of war regardless of which side is responsible.

The original rationale for the war was to remove Iran’s nuclear capability—supposedly “obliterated,” according to Trump in June 2025. Then, in February, his negotiator Witkoff claimed Iran was just a week away from producing 11 nuclear weapons.

Later, Trump said help was on the way to Iranian protesters in the streets, implying regime change as an objective.

So where does that leave us? To assess the situation, I’ll use the metaphor of an ice hockey game to keep score.

Iranian Goals

1. Iran has retained its nuclear material

No one knows for certain where Iran’s nuclear material is hidden, but reports suggest it still possesses roughly 450 kilograms. Iranian officials have stated they will not give it up.

Despite the bombing campaigns in June and during Operation Epic Fury, Iran remains a potential nuclear power.

2. The Iranian regime remains in power

Despite targeted killings of Iranian leaders, threats of annihilation, and economic pressure, the regime still stands.

Iran is governed by a theocratic system rooted in extremist religious ideology. It has shown a willingness to suppress dissent brutally—even against its own citizens, murdering on the streets and even those wounded in hospitals. The regime appears indifferent to international norms and views death through the lens of martyrdom.

It also understands that, unlike democratic governments, it is less constrained by public opinion and can afford to wait out its adversaries.

3. The Strait of Hormuz is effectively blockaded

Whether due to Iranian threats—such as naval mines—or U.S. naval actions, the closure of the Strait is disrupting global oil supplies.

The economic consequences are mounting. Inflation is rising, fuel supplies are tightening, and flights are being canceled. Countries like Australia are scrambling to secure alternative energy sources.

There is growing concern about a potential global recession. Transportation costs have surged due to high diesel prices, and American consumers—particularly sensitive to fuel costs—are now facing gasoline prices above $4.00 per gallon.

4. Splintering of U.S. support

Opposition to the war is growing both within the United States and internationally. Anti-American sentiment is rising—even among traditional allies.

For example, I’ve seen this firsthand in Australia, where some individuals are reconsidering travel plans to the U.S. and I know a family member who has cancelled her trip in May and rescheduled it instead for southeast Asia.

Trump’s approval ratings are low, and launching the war without Congressional consultation has drawn criticism.

Meanwhile, some countries are reassessing their alliances, with increased engagement toward China. This fragmentation plays directly into Iran’s strategic interests, weakening coordinated international pressure and fracturing potential regional alliances.

U.S. Goal

1. Degrading Iran’s military

There’s no question that the U.S. has inflicted significant damage on Iran’s military infrastructure and leadership.

While exact figures are unclear, intelligence estimates suggest that up to half of Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal has been destroyed. Its navy and air force have also been severely weakened.

The conflict has demonstrated the overwhelming capabilities of the U.S. military.

Final Score: Iran 4, USA 1

At this stage, the United States appears to be losing the war relative to its stated objectives.

That said, the outcome is not necessarily final. Like any hockey game, momentum can shift. But a comeback will require a change in strategy—because under the current conditions, the score is unlikely to improve.