Whatever Happened to Asking “Why?”

Remember when your children were very young and played the “Why?” game?

You might say, “I have to go to the store.”

“Why?”

“Because your mother needs some milk.”

“Why?”

“Because she won’t have enough for coffee in the morning.”

“Why?”

And so it would go—an endless chain of curiosity.

As we grow older, we seem to lose that instinct to ask why and instead accept things as they are. That’s unfortunate, because the “why” question is essential to understanding the world around us—especially when it comes to the zeitgeist, the spirit of the age and the beliefs that shape our culture.

Today, much of what we see comes down to one issue: education—or rather, the lack of it, and in many cases, miseducation.

The Gender Question

How is it that many children today believe there are more than two genders?

They’re taught that you can’t categorize people into fixed biological realities—that everything is based on how you feel. But nature doesn’t work that way. Biologically, there are only two sexes: XX and XY. On rare occasions, genetic variations occur, such as Turner’s Syndrome (XO) or Klinefelter’s Syndrome (XXY), but these are medical conditions, not new genders.

It’s not hard to see where the confusion comes from. The internet is full of misinformation presented as fact. When my grandchild once told me there were 58 genders, I understood exactly where she had picked it up—from the digital world that now doubles as a classroom.

The Geography Gap

A few months ago, a tradesman visiting my office mentioned he’d heard a lot about Israel in the news but then asked, “Where is it actually?”

That moment was telling. It showed how little geography—and indeed, history—is being taught. Many young people couldn’t point to Israel, Ukraine, or even key regions on a world map.

Similarly, in the pro-Palestinian marches where the chant “From the river to the sea” became fashionable, few university students even knew which river or sea they were referring to.

Climate Confusion

Climate change is another area clouded by misinformation spread unfortunately by our educators.



A few years ago, my 12-year-old granddaughter asked me, “Grandpa, why don’t you believe in climate change?”

I told her that throughout history, the Earth’s climate has always changed—but what we experience year to year is weather. Some years are hotter, others wetter. That’s normal variability, not catastrophe.

Then she said, “Grandpa, don’t you know carbon dioxide is bad?”

I almost ran off the road. Are children no longer taught basic science? CO₂ is essential for life. Plants need it for photosynthesis, which produces the oxygen we breathe. In fact, satellite data show the Earth is greening thanks to slightly higher CO₂ levels. This is fundamental science—once taught, now forgotten.

Despite years of being told that the Great Barrier Reef is dying due to global warming, the opposite is true. The reef is now in the best condition it has been in since the 1980s when records were first kept.

Ideology Over Education

A neighbour recently asked me why groups like Hamas want to kill Jews. The answer begins in childhood. In areas like Gaza, children are indoctrinated early—taught that martyrdom through killing Jews is heroic.

When you feed children a steady diet of ideology, is it any wonder that, as adults, their worldview becomes distorted? Many of today’s academics were once radicals themselves, and they pass those same biases on to impressionable students. The internet then reinforces it all, creating echo chambers of misinformation.

Until our educational institutions return to teaching real science, history, and geography—and until we encourage young people to ask “Why?” again—the trend will only deepen. It’s hard to believe that many young people don’t know about the Holocaust and Hitler’s expansive nature

Critical thinking starts with curiosity. When that curiosity dies, so does understanding.