Too many people go through life from one day to the next, waiting for a health crisis before taking action. What is commonly called “health care” is often little more than crisis treatment. Unfortunately, many people also use chiropractic in much the same way they use medical care—seeking help only after symptoms appear.

It’s interesting how many people rely on one or more prescription drugs to manage their health conditions. One of the current trends is Ozempic, the weight-loss medication. Some people have to stop taking it because the side effects are intolerable. Others successfully lose weight, but they also lose muscle mass, which can ultimately have negative effects on their overall health.

I know one person who is diabetic and overweight who tried Ozempic but had to stop taking it. Yet despite this experience, they are unwilling to make meaningful lifestyle changes. I suggested starting with a simple morning walk. Because they are very unfit, the goal would be to begin with a short distance and gradually build up to walking several kilometres each day. Sitting at home, watching television, and eating a high-carbohydrate diet is not a recipe for better health.

These same people are often reluctant to give chiropractic a chance because they associate it only with musculoskeletal problems such as back pain and neck pain instead of the correction of spinal subluxations restore function and increase potential.

While many people experience relief from spinal adjustments, chiropractic is about much more than symptom relief. B.J. Palmer, the developer of chiropractic, expressed this beautifully in the following poem.