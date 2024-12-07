Multiculturalism should not mean that we tolerate another culture's intolerance." - Ayaan Hirsi Ali

History repeats is a cliche often used to describe recurring events. While sometimes it's overused, today, it's not just hyperbole. Everywhere in the West, antisemitism is rearing its ugly head, reminiscent of Kristallnacht, the night of broken glass. On November 9, 1938, Nazi thugs, including ordinary civilians, attacked Jewish businesses and synagogues throughout Germany. Jews were beaten, some murdered, and despite being the recipients of the violence, they were ordered to pay for the damage.

The antisemitism under Hitler was seething since the Fuhrer came to power in 1933. It was just a matter of time before the hatred spewed in the 1938 pogrom. Today, history is repeating itself not just in one country but in the Western world.

Antisemitic attacks have raged since the October 7 atrocities in Israel. Rather than empathize with the victims, many in the Western World demonstrated in favour of the terrorists while calling for the killing of more Jews. These are not rare, but they play out regularly in many countries: Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Great Britain, France, and Sweden.

The cowardice of leaders is stunning. There have been weak-kneed pronouncements like, "This is not Australia." No, it actually is today's Australia, as it is Canada and even America.

How safe are Jews today on college campuses, at their places of worship, or, for that matter, on the streets?

In the UK, Muslim grooming gangs have been operating with impunity, and except for the occasional prosecution, they operate freely.

In Australia, there was an attack on a synagogue on December 6.

The attacks are not happening by accident. In the last year, there have been more than 2000 anti-Jewish incidents in Australia, a 316% rise in the past 12 months compared to the previous year.

Then we have Montreal, Canada, not the only place infested with antisemitic displays on the streets. Still, the city has taken over the mantle of being the most antisemitic place in Canada. Gad Saad, a well-known psychologist and professor, lives in Montreal. He is a Lebanese Jew and left that dysfunctional country as a teenager to escape the Jew hatred. Well, it's followed him to Canada, now a country where displaying your Jewishness risks not only your livelihood but also your safety.

As Gad Saad has said many times, many in the West are engaged in Suicidal Empathy. We have imported so many people from Muslim countries where many are not just Islamic but Islamists. These are people who believe in the supremacy of Islam over everything else, want to institute Sharia law and tolerate slavery while having no tolerance for Jews or Christians. In fact, what they did to Lebanon, they are on a mission to do to the countries in the West who have welcomed them in.

In 1980, Lebanon was a Christian-majority country. Today, it's reversed, with Muslims in the vast majority, and many Jews and Christians have fled. In 2010, Dr Peter Hammond wrote the book Slavery, Terrorism and Islam, in which he stipulated that when a country's Islamic population rises to a certain percentage, problems develop, especially in a country that imports Muslims from countries where sectarian violence and terrorism are endemic. Under 2%, there are usually no problems, but as the population increases above 5%, you usually will see serious unrest. This is already happening in Western Europe. Once you get to 10%, you have a calamity.

The following countries are well on their way to a significant demographic shift, as the indigenous populations of these countries have very low birth rates. So here are some percentages according to World Population Review of Muslims by country:

France - 10%

Austria - 8%

Belgium - 7.6%

Sweden - 6.9%

United Kingdom - 5.9%

Germany - 5.5%

Denmark - 5.4%

Switzerland - 5.2%

USA - 1%

I have been to Albania, which is a Muslim-majority country, but Albania has not imported them from the Middle East, and the vast majority of the Muslims there are secular, having rarely attended mosque. The West fails to recognize that importing groups with radically different value systems make it more problematic from an integration standpoint.

We also recently had a rabbi in Dubai who was abducted and found murdered. So evil is everywhere. Western leaders skirt their responsibilities to their population by drawing a moral equivalency between Jews, trying to live their lives in peace and Islamic terrorism and threats on their streets.

Of course, the recent pogrom in Amsterdam is a huge warning sign. Jews are hiding their identities by not wearing their kippas on their head or necklaces with the Star of David. Do Muslim women have to stop wearing their hijabs? Do Christians have to stop wearing the cross? They do in several Muslim countries, but not in America. The feckless leaders like Starmer, Trudeau, Albanese and Macron are enabling the situation to fester. The recent election win of Donald Trump may indicate that people are fed up with feeding the irrational policies of the previous administration.

The fact is when you take away one group's freedom, you take away all our freedoms.