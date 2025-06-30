A few mornings ago, while walking my dog, I crossed paths with a man I often see walking his elderly dog. We exchanged the usual pleasantries, and I asked how his wife was doing. He paused and said quietly, “Not good.” I asked what had happened.

He explained that just a few weeks earlier, his wife began experiencing pain in her right arm and trouble speaking. Naturally, one might suspect a stroke. Unfortunately, it was far worse—she was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor.

She is now the third person I know of who has developed a rapidly progressing brain tumor. These so-called "turbo cancers" appear to be on the rise. Some researchers have raised concerns about potential correlations between these aggressive cancers and recent medical interventions, particularly the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. It's been suggested that the modified pseudouridine used in these vaccines may affect the body’s immune surveillance mechanisms. There have also been claims that contaminants such as SV40 sequences—previously identified in older vaccines—have been detected in COVID-19 vaccine samples.

In September 2023, Dr. Harvey Risch reported that clinicians at Yale were seeing highly aggressive cancers in young adults, some as young as 25, with no family history of disease. These cancers were progressing so rapidly that by the time treatment began, they had already advanced significantly.

Regardless of where one stands on the scientific debate, the broader truth remains: when we introduce foreign agents into our bodies—especially at scale and speed—we often do so without fully understanding the long-term consequences. In many ways, these interventions may be working against the body’s natural energy systems.

Health Is Energy

True health is about supporting and enhancing your body’s natural vitality—not depleting it. As we age, many people begin to lose energy. They tire more easily, sleep more, cope poorly with stress, and become more prone to illness and injury. Fatigue becomes a common complaint. Some embrace rest; others try to outrun it. But either way, energy is central to living a vibrant life.

So, how do we maintain and increase our energy—physically and mentally?