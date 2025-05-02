Currently, I’m in Japan for a week before flying to Texas. Interestingly, while on tour yesterday, we started chatting to a couple and found out they’re in suburban Dallas, about 10 miles from where we’ll be. The wife is a doctor, while the man is retired high up in the car industry. He immigrated from Iran in the 80s and vehemently opposed the Ayatollahs. He also despaired because they were going to stay in power; Trump was not going to do anything despite the rhetoric that Iran would never have a nuclear weapon.

The thing about rhetoric is that if it’s just idle chatter and you don’t follow through on the international stage, it is perceived as a weakness. The gentleman sensed that Trump was all talk. Domestically, Trump has followed through with things like securing the border, but internationally, things aren’t so easy.

Remember this?

The man from Dallas, previously a Trump supporter, felt betrayed that Trump was trying to get a new deal with Iran, the very thing he criticized.

Iran is the country that exports terror through its proxy organizations, including Hamas, which perpetrated the atrocities in Israel on October 7. Trump’s chief negotiator, Witkoff, is in negotiations with the Iranians. Witkoff is out of his league with such adversaries. It begs the question, why is Trump doing a deal with these Islamic fanatics who have never rescinded their determination to destroy the West? They are a suicidal death cult that will stop at nothing to achieve its aims.

Remember, “If those hostages aren’t back — if they’re not back by the time I get into office — all hell will break out in the Middle East, and it will not be good for Hamas, and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone.” Trump repeated this a few times. The only ones experiencing hell are the families of those held in the dungeons of Hamas, whether alive or dead.

Trump also stated that he would end the Ukraine quickly.

That was never going to happen, so why make such a statement. With Trump berating Zelensky on the international stage, Putin must be thinking all his Christmases have come at once. Why make a deal?

One area where Trump has really misjudged is in connection with Canada. He thinks of Canadians as docile creatures who like being nice. I recall 1972. There was a final ice hockey series between the then-Soviet Union and Canada. When Paul Henderson scored the winning goal, snatching victory when defeat appeared imminent, the explosion of Canadian nationalism was of magnitude proportions. So when Trump mocked Canadians repeatedly with his desire to make Canada the 51st state, what did he think would be the reaction?

Well before Trump’s inauguration, the Conservative Party in Canada was a shoo-in to win the federal election. Trump’s comments initiated a surge of support for the left-wing Liberal Party, and they indeed won the election. This was an unforced error on Trump’s part, exacerbated by the imposition of tariffs on Canada.

A similar thing is happening in Australia. Before Trump announced tariffs on Australia, the conservative coalition was favoured to win the election. Since then, the left-wing Labor Party has jumped into the lead and, according to all polls, will likely win the election tomorrow. Trump has lashed out at everyone, including friendly countries like Australia, despite the fact that the U.S. currently has a trade surplus with the land down under

Words and rhetoric can be consequential. It’s imperative to use words wisely and to keep your friends close to you. America cannot be a solitary island.