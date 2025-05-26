The neck or cervical spine can be thought of like a golf tee upon which sits the golf ball. The tee is doing a balancing act of supporting the ball. If the tee is slightly off line, the ball can fall of, or if there is a strong wind the ball can be blown off. So the neck and head relationship is of utmost importance because the neck is doing a balancing act in supporting the head which weights about 5 kilograms in the average adult.

Neck pain is a common issue affecting many people across the world, and its prevalence in the community has been increasing, largely due to modern lifestyle habits. Here are some key points to understand the incident and impact of neck pain:

Neck pain affects a significant portion of the population at some point in their lives. Studies suggest that around 10-20% of adults suffer from neck pain at any given time. It is particularly common among individuals between the ages of 30-50, but it can affect people of all ages. Approximately, 70% of people will experience bouts of neck pain at some stage in their lives.

Common Causes of Neck Pain

Neck pain can be caused by various factors:

Poor Posture : With the increasing use of smartphones and computers and prolonged sitting, many people tend to adopt poor posture, which strains the neck muscles and spine. “Text Neck” is a modern feature of the computer age.

Muscle Strain : Overuse of the neck muscles from activities like heavy lifting, sports, or even sleeping in an awkward position can lead to muscle strain.

Injuries : Car accidents, falls, or other traumatic events can cause whiplash or other neck injuries.

Degenerative Conditions : Age-related conditions such as osteoarthritis or disc degeneration can contribute to chronic neck pain.

Stress: Psychological stress can lead to muscle tension in the neck area, which may cause or exacerbate pain.

Something often underlies the symptoms of neck-related ailments.