We all remember Dr Birx, the scarf lady as she was called. She basically ran the COVID-19 task force under President Trump. Recently, she was on the Piers Morgan Uncensored program and said something that just shows the level of gaslighting and plausible deniability of this person.

She is not the only one; there are thousands out there, politicians, medical bureaucrats, and media personalities who lambasted those of us who refused to take the ‘vaccines’ and felt no twinge of remorse about the damage caused and the careers ruined, including those of highly credentialed medical colleagues.

Here is just a short list:

Dr Deborah Birx

Dr Anthony Fauci

Dr Peter Hotez

President Biden

Nancy Pelosi

Dr Rochelle Walensky

Dr Mandy Cohen

Mark McGowan (Premier of Western Australia)

Dan Andrews (Premier of Victoria)

Podcaster Ben Shapiro

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz

This is a short list; many thousands were complicit in the COVID-19 travesty. I could have put President Trump in there as well because he was gung-ho on the mRNA shots, but we could have given him some slack at the time because he was ignorant of the effects. He can’t be ignorant now and has yet to disavow Operation Warp Speed as a mistake.

They lied, and people died.

What do you think should happen to these people? They misled, lied, vilified and targeted people for not injecting themselves. They also lied about masking, isolating healthy people and suppressing effective treatments like Ivermectin. The fact is that many continue with the charade. This was human experimentation on a massive scale, supposedly something we would never see again after the Nazi regime. That is why the Nuremberg Code was established. Yet, historical memories are short apparently. Statements made by some individuals are absolutely diabolical. For instance, Alan Dershowitz, the famed lawyer who now has his own podcast, stated the following:

"Let me put it very clearly, you have no constitutional right to endanger the public and spread disease, even if you disagree. You have no right not to be vaccinated, you have no right not to wear a mask, you have no right to open up your business."

"And if you refuse to be vaccinated, the state has the power to literally take you to a doctor's office and plunge a needle into your arm."

This is coming from a man whose heritage suffered during the Holocaust and who champions the U.S. Constitution and all the freedoms it provides. He should know better than to utter such statements. It's not far afield, however, as the Western Australian Health Act allows people to be forcibly vaccinated if needed in cases of a health 'emergency'.

Now, we have confirmation that the spike protein produced by the genetic serum stays in the body for at least two years.

There is no doubt that the mRNA shots often caused harm through coercion. There must be "hell to pay"––using Trump's own words––for what is a mass homicide and mass injury, including the eruption of many cancers with the reactivation of others.

The promoters of these toxic injections now have the temerity to speak of knowing that the shots didn't stop contracting COVID-19. People need to be prosecuted and go to jail for being the enablers of such mass murder.

Hopefully, RFK Jr. will somehow manage to stop the mRNA shots pending further thorough research. However, prosecutions need to happen as a lesson to those who perpetrated the horrific outcomes.

Thankfully, fewer people are submitting to these shots. There have been too many horror stories. However, we should accept nothing less than to STOP these shots and not unleash any mRNA injections for any condition until we know with certainty that they are safe.