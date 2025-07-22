The Truth Patrol

The white House spokeswoman might be giving us snippets of information about the orange man's declining health status to set the scene for his possibly imminent departure ("for health reasons" or maybe sudden death), and JD Vance's automatic elevation to the position of president of the United States, for which he's been groomed. Trump has pretty much served his purpose by first bringing on-board his MAGA support base towards the side of the elite capitalist technocrats, but then fragmenting it with a combination of unfulfilled promises (e.g., Epstein files), authoritarian policy agendas (Project 2025), and alignment with elite interests at the expense of grassroots supporters. Vance, however, can complete the job!

I agree with you! My mother had "high cholesterol" but refused an Rx and lived to be a very healthy 90. She did not take aspirin daily, but she would take it for occasional arthritis. That was the only pain medicine she would ever take. She never took Tylenol or Advil or any of the other OTC or prescriptions.

I believe they have constantly changed the acceptable range for things like cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, etc. to dispense more Rx. Sadly people continue to operate in a state of fear getting tested for everything and jumping to all kinds of conclusions. Years ago, my husband (who worked many years in the South Texas Nuclear Lab) told me not to get mammograms. He said if there was ever a lump, to have an ultrasound. I think so many women have cancer because of repeated exposure to radiation. Also, I've heard that a lot of breast cancers and other cancers are self contained and would never have spread outside the organ. That would be a great post if you could ever do something on that!

Do you think there could be a link to venous insufficiency and statins? My oldest brother is President Trump's age and he is super active 6'1", 175#. He can chop wood all day long, walk and repair on the steepest roofs, get under any car to repair an engine. He goes all day long, but he started having that CVI about two years ago. His blood pressure is normal but his doctor told him he "needed statins" so he's on a very super low dose. So I wonder if that could cause this? I told him to eat lima beans and grapefruit pectin instead of taking statins, but he won't listen to me.

Sorry for long post but it hit home!

Thanks for your wisdom!

