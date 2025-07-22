People often equate health with how they feel—whether or not they have symptoms. But health isn’t always about feeling good. On July 17, 2025, in response to Donald Trump’s visibly swollen ankles, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, said he had "benign venous insufficiency."

She also addressed bruising on his hands:

“This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

Leavitt also claimed:

“…the president remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis here.”

Hold on—Trump is taking aspirin daily and he’s supposedly in excellent health? It turns out millions of Americans take aspirin not because they’ve had a heart attack or stroke, but for prevention. Does Trump have an aspirin deficiency? Why is he on it if he’s never had cardiac issues? The premise that aspirin prevents heart disease has been repeatedly challenged—and largely disproven.

Aspirin is a blood thinner and, while it may reduce clotting, it also increases the risk of bleeding—potentially even causing a brain bleed, i.e., a hemorrhagic stroke.

My wife and I are the same age as Trump, and neither I nor my wife—who recently retired as a medical doctor—take aspirin. So why has his doctor prescribed it? We have to presume because Trump is considered at risk for heart disease, despite public claims to the contrary. Surely his doctor knows about the research on aspirin.

Low-Dose Aspirin and the Risk of Stroke and Intracerebral Bleeding in Healthy Older People

In this large randomized trial, 9589 people were given a placebo and 9525 aspirin. The participants were aged 70 or older—none with a history of stroke, heart attack, or atrial fibrillation. The findings?

There was no benefit in stroke prevention from aspirin and there was an increased risk of intracranial bleeding in the aspirin group.

The authors concluded:

“In this secondary analysis of a randomized clinical trial of older adults, there was no statistically significant benefit from aspirin in preventing stroke… However, aspirin significantly increased the overall risk of intracranial bleeding.

These findings align with recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), which advises against low-dose aspirin for primary prevention in healthy older adults.”

So, again, why is the leader of the most powerful country in the world taking a drug that appears to offer little benefit and carries clear risk—if, as claimed, he’s perfectly healthy?

Trump’s report also confirms chronic venous insufficiency—a condition where faulty valves in the leg veins allow blood to pool. This isn’t trivial. It can progress and lead to:

Varicose veins

Edema (swelling in the lower legs)

Skin changes (e.g., eczema)

Venous ulcers

Leg pain, heaviness, and cramping

Infections like cellulitis

Superficial thrombophlebitis (which can lead to clotting)

Deep vein thrombosis (potentially fatal)

The Statin Question

Trump is also taking two statins: Rosuvastatin and Ezetimibe, which are prescribed to lower cholesterol. But there's a major issue: these drugs have not been conclusively shown to reduce heart disease risk in healthy individuals.

I recall doctors in the 1970s challenging the idea that cholesterol causes heart disease. They were dismissed—predictably—by the pharmaceutical industry, which has since reaped enormous profits from statin use.

Personally, I don’t know my cholesterol level, and I’m not concerned. Yet today, statins have become normalized: I find that 7 out of 10 patients I see over age 70 are on one.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a respected British cardiologist, states that 90% of people on statins don’t need them. He argues the real culprits in heart disease are excess sugar, processed carbs, and unhealthy lifestyles—not cholesterol.

A 2012 study analyzing clinical guidelines found that statins provided marginal benefit for men, and worse, increased mortality in women with lower cholesterol levels. Let’s not forget: cholesterol is essential for the body—particularly for brain and nerve function.

“Cholesterol emerged as an overestimated risk factor in our study… guideline information might be misleading, particularly for women with ‘moderately elevated’ cholesterol.”

In Japan, higher cholesterol levels have even been correlated with lower mortality.

Trump’s Lifestyle Contradictions

Despite claims of good health, Trump’s lifestyle tells another story:

He is overweight, with a BMI of 27 (according to his April 2025 medical).

He admits to eating mostly junk food.

He rejects exercise, believing (incorrectly) that physical activity depletes a finite supply of energy.

This view contradicts overwhelming evidence that regular exercise increases longevity and improves health—especially in older adults. Trump’s only real “exercise” seems to be walking from his golf cart to the tee and back.

He doesn’t drink alcohol, which makes sense given his family history. Still, research suggests that a modest intake of red wine—rich in polyphenols—can support cardiovascular health.

Trump, like many older Americans––and Australians, could make dramatic improvements with modest lifestyle changes—money certainly isn’t an obstacle. But in terms of his approach to health, he’s far from unusual.

And there’s one more factor: Trump received COVID-19 vaccines. Whether that’s had any effect on his health, we may never know. And officialdom in Washington is unlikely to acknowledge any potential downsides.

Trump’s situation is typical for many men approaching 80: reliant on multiple daily medications––as are most in his age bracket––that create the illusion of health. Is he truly healthy? The answer, despite the confident pronouncements, is far from certain.