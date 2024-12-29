Step right up and get your COVID-19 shot. Apparently, a number of people find the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ disturbing, which results in seeking the services of psychiatrists or psychologists. That usually puts more money into the coffers of Big Pharma. This is all because you took the safe and effective ’vaccine’.

Seriously, folks, this is no laughing matter. Thank you to oncologist Dr. William Makin for his recent post, which he linked to a paper in the Journal of Molecular Psychiatry. I decided to download the paper and read it thoroughly.

The study compared 1,718,999 vaccinated people in Seoul with 308,354 non-vaccinated people. These were randomly selected, and only those who received two doses were considered to be vaccinated. The study was conducted from January to December 2021.

The primary outcome measure was the cumulative incidence of psychiatric adverse events per 10,000 population at intervals of one week, two weeks, one month, and three months between two groups.

The authors graphed their results, so below we can see that the incidence rate for depression, anxiety and dissociative states was more significant in the vaccinated group by 68% and 44%, respectively.

One area in which there was a lower incidence rate was schizophrenia. So, I suppose if you want to prevent this condition, get your COVID-19 shot. Otherwise, staying away from the shots may not be a bad idea.

This is something the authors stated in their Discussion:

“Despite the considerable clinical benefits of the COVID-19 vaccination, it paradoxically made managing psychiatric disorders more challenging due to the contradictory outcomes associated with COVID-19 vaccination.”

There is double-speak here, saying there are “considerable clinical benefits”.

Yet they conclude:

“The cumulative incidence of depression, anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders, sleep disorders, and sexual disorders at three months following COVID-19 vaccination were higher in the vaccination group than no vaccination group.”

How is that clinical benefits is beyond me.

The vast array of adverse events from these diabolical shots just keeps piling up. Yet will Trump, once he assumes power, at least put a moratorium on the COVID-19 injections? According to my last post survey, 58% say Trump won’t, and 42% believe he will. So, if the people are correct, we will probably only get some window dressing at the edges, and the COVID shots and mRNA technology will be entrenched in the arsenal of Big Pharma.