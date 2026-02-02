You may think this is a trick question—and in a way, it is. We are taught that a spinal curvature, such as scoliosis, is not a good thing to have, and we tend to accept that any curvature is inherently bad. However, this is not necessarily true.

In fact, when we look at the spine from the side, we find that it naturally has curves. These curves are structured in a very specific way, and for a very good reason.

Throughout history, cultures have used the arch in the construction of bridges, viaducts, and dams. The Romans, Greeks, and Babylonians all understood the value of architecture that incorporated the arch. If you have travelled to Europe, you can still see Roman structures standing in many countries today. Even in modern times, large structures such as the Hoover Dam have incorporated an arch into their design. But why build structures with an arch?

And what does this have to do with your spine and chiropractic care?