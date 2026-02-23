The use of pain medications in the United States is staggering. Currently, approximately $600 billion is spent annually on pain, and an estimated 116 million Americans—about one-third of the population—suffer from chronic pain. This has led to the widespread, daily consumption of pain medications.

One of the major concerns with these medications is that pain relief activates the brain’s reward system. Central to this system is the limbic system, which triggers the release of the neurotransmitter dopamine. As individuals take painkillers—particularly opioids—dopamine release increases, creating a sense of pleasure. Over time, this reward response can reinforce repeated drug use, increasing the likelihood of continued and escalating consumption.

At a basic level, human behavior is motivated by either the pursuit of pleasure or the avoidance of pain. The more frequently we engage in behaviors that chemically alter our internal balance, the more likely we are to create conditions for addiction. This risk is further influenced by genetics, family messaging during development, and social acceptance.

Pain perception also varies widely among individuals. For example, consider people with a herniated or ruptured spinal disc.