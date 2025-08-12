For several months now, I’ve been in conversations with people about whether, now that RFK Jr. is heading the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ products might be pulled from the market—or at least suspended. My position has been that, because Trump considers Operation Warp Speed a success, it would be a bridge too far for him to admit the vaccines were a failure. As previously stated, Trump has claimed the vaccines saved 100 million lives.

Ed Dowd, author of Died Suddenly, recently made the following observation on the Exposing The Dark Substack:

"Trump is the self-proclaimed daddy of the mRNA vaccine. He still, to this day, talks about all the millions of lives that were saved by the vaccine and Operation Warp Speed. So that's problem number one. That's the guy at the top. And if you notice what's been talked about in the MAGA movement, it's everything but the mRNA vaccine. So that seems to be a blind spot in the administration.”

In my view, Robert Kennedy Jr.’s tenure at HHS has served as something of a distraction—classic misdirection: “Don’t look here, look over there.” Over the past few months, HHS has focused on issues like food additives, ultra-processed foods, and water fluoridation—all important topics. At the same time, both the administration and the media have been preoccupied with the Epstein non-revelations and the ongoing fallout from the Russia-collusion narrative. While these issues do deserve scrutiny, they pale in comparison to the magnitude of harm caused by the COVID-19 shots. The real question is: how many people have died as a result of political scandals, compared to those harmed by the vaccines?

What truly demands attention is what’s unfolded over the past four years: the COVID-19 mRNA injections, which many now regard as one of the worst medical product failures in history. This has been a global catastrophe, especially for those suffering from “Long Vax”—the chronic conditions and symptoms that persist following vaccination. Even the government's own reporting system, VAERS, conservatively suggests that thousands have died. This stands in stark contrast to the 1976 Swine Flu vaccine, which was pulled from the market after just 25 reported deaths.

Kennedy has stated that new research on mRNA injections will be halted—but the real question is: what hasn't he said?

To his credit, Kennedy did make a striking admission in the video clip. Listen to his words:

“…mRNA vaccines pose more risk than benefits for these respiratory viruses.”

“Millions of people, even you, or someone you know, caught the Omicron variant despite being vaccinated. That’s because a single mutation can make mRNA vaccines ineffective.”

He’s plainly saying the shots are both unsafe and ineffective. And we’ve known this for some time.

Countless studies now support that conclusion, including a recent Swiss study just released:

“SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations are associated with a higher risk of influenza-like respiratory illness and workdays lost.”

Despite the overwhelming evidence, what wasn’t said by Kennedy? He made no mention of removing or even pausing the COVID-19 injections pending further review. In fact, given his statements, it’s incomprehensible that these shots are still on the CDC’s vaccination schedule.

The logic simply doesn’t follow from Kennedy’s words to his actions. So, the question is: is Kennedy beholden to Trump due to Trump’s ownership of Operation Warp Speed? Or—more troublingly—is he quietly aligned with continued support for the current crop of mRNA shots? If so, that would contradict everything we thought we knew about Kennedy’s longstanding position on vaccine safety and accountability.

But then again, when did logic ever apply during the COVID-19 era?

Consider a recent case from the 9th Circuit Court in California, which vacated a lawsuit brought by plaintiffs against the Los Angeles Unified School District for mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees. The implications of the court’s opinion, as summarized by Leslie Manookian of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, are deeply disturbing:

“Incredibly, the court concluded that as long as a government official believes a vaccine will protect public health, it is irrelevant whether the vaccine actually works. Armed with this rationale, a state government, simply by uttering the words ‘This is for public health,’ can force any individual to submit to a medical treatment—even if that treatment does not benefit the individual, and perhaps harms them.”

So here we are. Even though most people are no longer taking the COVID-19 injections, will they ever actually be halted?

At this point, I’ll believe it when I see it.