Will anything actually change regarding COVID-19 policy in the incoming Trump administration? Everyone anticipates that this will be the real deal, that Trump has learned from his first round as President. Certainly, people like RFK Jr. are determined to implement a new way forward for America, and if Dr. Jay Battycharia becomes head of the NIH, then that will be a great team.

Trump must give his picks as heads of the health agencies free reign. Last time, when the Covid Task Force brought in Dr Scott Atlas as an adviser, the team placated him but didn’t take his advice. This time, the first thing Trump needs to do, or get RFK Jr. to do, is ban COVID-19 products. They are a defective product that is killing people. Until sufficient safety data can be established, they must be banned, period! How many more deaths from the clot shots do we need?

A paper from June 2024 confirms that according to autopsy findings, Covid-19 shots cause death.

One of the statistics they stipulate is the data reported to VAERS.

“Through May 5th, 2023, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) contained 1,556,050 adverse event reports associated with COVID-19 vaccines, including 35,324 deaths, 26,928 myocarditis and pericarditis, 19,546 heart attacks, and 8,701 thrombocytopenia reports.”

This is grossly underestimated. The authors found 44 studies that contained autopsy reports.

“There were a total of 325 autopsy cases. The mean age of death was 70.4 years and there were 139 females (42.6%). Most received a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine (41%), followed by Sinovac (37%), AstraZeneca (13%), Moderna (7%), Johnson & Johnson (1%), and Sinopharm (1%).”

The systems most implicated were the following:

cardiovascular system was most frequently implicated (49%)

hematological (17%)

respiratory (11%)

multiple organ systems (7%)

neurological (4%)

immunological (4%)

gastrointestinal (1%)

The authors of the study also found that the vast majority of the deaths occurred within the first three days following the injection of the 'vaccines'.

The conclusion of the authors was the following:

"Among all published autopsy reports relating to COVID-19 vaccination, we found by independent adjudication that 73.9% of deaths were attributable to fatal COVID-19 vaccine injury syndromes"

Yet despite all this, what do we get from the FDA and the CDC, as reported on November 21, 2024?

The COVID and RSV Levels are set to rise in the coming weeks, so what is the answer?

"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved updated COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, as well as Moderna in August. The health regulator also granted emergency use authorization for Novavax's traditional protein-based shot."

It's more of the same: getting jabbed. That is why the new health authorities need a press conference with charts showing the destruction these COVID-19 shots have unleashed on the public. What rational minds would want to get themselves injected if they knew the facts? The problem is that the facts have been suppressed. This is the opportunity to smash the Overton window about the clot shots so the public can make an informed choice.