The answer is both yes and no. As the old adage goes, “A little bit of the truth is not the whole truth.”

During COVID-19—particularly throughout the rollout of mRNA vaccines—many people felt inundated with what was presented as “settled science.” At its core, the science behind mRNA technology is straightforward: messenger RNA can be engineered to instruct cells to produce a specific protein—in this case, the spike protein associated with the virus. This mRNA is delivered via lipid nanoparticles that act as carriers. The process itself is grounded in established scientific principles and is repeatable under controlled conditions. In that sense, it meets key criteria of science. However, this is not the whole picture.

Scientific inquiry generally rests on two complementary approaches: rationalism, which relies on logic and deduction, and empiricism, which depends on observation and experimentation. Both are essential, especially when dealing with complex systems.

The human body is one such system—extraordinarily complex, composed of roughly 30 trillion cells functioning both independently and cooperatively. When a new technology is introduced into such a system, outcomes may vary from person to person. This variability does not invalidate the underlying science, but it does highlight the limits of our predictive capacity. It also underscores why humility and ongoing evaluation are essential in scientific practice.

Simple scientific demonstrations illustrate how consistent results depend on consistent conditions. For example, in chemistry, burning different metals produces characteristic flame colors: copper yields a bluish-green flame, while lithium produces red.

These results are both repeatable (the same experimenter can reproduce them) and reproducible (others can achieve the same results under the same conditions).

However, change the conditions, and outcomes may differ. Weight, for instance, depends on gravitational force. A person who weighs 70 kilograms on Earth would weigh far less on Mars due to its lower gravity. The underlying scientific law remains valid, but its expression varies with context.

This principle is important when considering real-world applications of science. While laboratory conditions can be tightly controlled, public health interventions operate in far more complex, less predictable environments. Human behavior, environmental factors, and biological diversity all play a role.

During the pandemic, the policies and messaging appeared inconsistent or evolved over time—for example, guidance on mask usage or physical distancing. In many cases, this reflected a lack of scientific integrity, and surprisingly an understanding of how a virus works. Instructions on maks wearing from one to three was hardly scientific, since it is common knowledge that respiratory viruses are much smaller than the pores in the masks. All of this contributed to public confusion and skepticism.

It is reasonable to ask whether critical thinking was always encouraged during this period. In some instances, questioning or dissenting views were dismissed too quickly. These dynamics served to undermine public trust.

Governments and health authorities attempting to balance risks in real time, but often based policy on emotion. We saw that with various ads about not endangering seniors. While science is not static and questioning is a laudable pursuit, when it came to COVID-19, questioning became an offense or a descent into consipiracy theories.

Ultimately, the COVID-19 experience highlights the importance of maintaining critical thinking alongside trust in scientific expertise. Science is not a fixed set of answers but a method of inquiry—one that benefits from transparency, open debate, and a willingness to revise conclusions. This was not done.

We’ve learned even more now that the vaccine industry itself has not followed scientific protocols as none of the childhood vaccines have been tested against a placebo––hardly scientific.

In retrospect, the challenge was not simply whether science was followed, but how it was communicated, interpreted, and applied. The lesson moving forward is clear: we must pair scientific advancement with thoughtful skepticism, ensuring that we don’t accept blind trust and always engage in careful reasoning.