We’ve all heard the stories about young athletes—especially males—collapsing while playing sport during the period of the mass COVID-19 vaccination rollout. These incidents are real and have raised questions and real concern among the public.

It is now acknowledged by health authorities that myocarditis and other cardiac events can occur following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. This has been documented in multiple countries, particularly in younger males, typically after the second dose. There have been many tragic cases. While most cases are mild, a number of cardiologists believe there is no such thing as ‘simple’ myocarditis. Even the honest health authorities recognize the association between the shots and heart problems.

If you’re not Australian, you may not recognize the name Shane Warne.

Warne was one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history across a 15-year international career. A bowler in cricket is somewhat analogous to a pitcher in baseball, and Warne was widely regarded as the greatest spin bowler the game has ever seen—the equivalent of a master of the curveball.

In 2022, while on holiday in Thailand at the age of 52, he died suddenly from a heart attack. At the time, there were murmurs and speculation about whether his death could have been linked to the COVID-19 vaccines. While heart attacks do occur in people in their 50s, particularly with underlying risk factors, the timing led some to ask questions.

Warne’s son, Jackson Warne, later stated publicly that he believed the vaccines—of which his father reportedly received multiple doses—may have contributed to his death. This reflects a personal view rather than a medically established conclusion, but it has added to the broader public suspicion.

Officially, the postmortem report concluded that Warne died of natural causes. That classification. “Natural causes” in medical terms generally refers to death resulting from internal factors such as disease, including heart disease, rather than external causes. That doesn’t make sense because heart disease is not natural or normal.

Questions have also been raised in some circles about whether more detailed investigations—such as testing for markers such as the presence of spike proteing would have been prudent. Spike protein from the ‘vaccines’ can affect the arteries of the heart much in the same way that they do in other blood vessels in the body. We can speculate but we will never know for sure what contributed to Warne’s death.

In another Australian case, a woman in her 20s died in 2022 after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Health authorities at the time acknowledged it as a rare instance where myocarditis linked to the vaccine contributed to her death. Cases like this used to be uncommon, but since the emergence of Operation Warp Speed they have occurred all too often.

These examples continue to fuel debate about risk, transparency, and how adverse events are communicated to the public. While serious side effects we assumed were rare, there have been too many cases during the COVID-19 pandemic where lives have been destroyed. Questions persist and the public needs transparency and answers that have been sadly lacking.