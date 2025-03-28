“Trump’s thing is you never admit anything.” - Andrew McCarthy

I think McCarthy’s quote sums it up. Did you believe that when Trump got elected and brought in RFK Jr., things would change, and there would be a stoppage to the COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ calamity? I was not convinced, and I told some of my friends, who are staunch Trump supporters, that he wouldn’t do anything about the COVID shots and that it was all an illusion. Why?

It comes as no surprise to anyone, even his staunchest supporters, that Trump is a narcissist. While Trump can be generous to others, he constantly seeks admiration and to admit any mistake is threatening to his ego. The proof has been in Trump’s own words. Never once has he acknowledged that Operation Warp Speed has damaged people. It’s not a secret anymore; everyone knows someone who has either died or shown ill effects. Trump is not that ignorant, but he keeps on with, ‘They say we saved 100 million lives.”

When I asked my friends why Trump wouldn’t recognise the damage done to so many by the COVID-19 injections, they would squirm and say well, he’s playing 4-D chess or some such thing with Big Pharma. Unfortunately, it’s a real slap in the face to all those poor souls and their families for the trauma the injections have caused. People thought everything would change as he selected RFK Jr. to head Human Health and Services. Everyone knows that RFK Jr. is an anti-vaxer, right?

Well, many are questioning Trump’s recent pick for CDC director, Susan Monarez. X is rife with people expressing their disillusionment with RFK Jr. because he recommended her. Is she really the right person to be involved in MAHA (Making America Healthy Again)?

Then there is this association of Dr Susan Monarez:

It’s obvious Monarez is part of the medical-pharmaceutical establishment, yet this was RFK Jr.’s rationale for suggesting her to Trump.

“I handpicked Susan for this job because she is a longtime champion of MAHA values, and a caring, compassionate and brilliant microbiologist and a tech wizard who will reorient CDC toward public health and gold-standard science. I’m so grateful to President Trump for making this appointment.”

Is this the RFK Jr. who railed against the vaccine manufacturers for the damage they have done and who wanted accountability? Does he want the position of power more than his previous apparently genuine posture of taking on Big Pharma?

Trump’s previous pick was Dr. David Weldon, a former Florida Congressman. For some reason, his nomination was pulled, the excuse being that he wouldn’t have the numbers for confirmation. The doubtful senators stated they hadn’t made their decision about Weldon one way or the other, yet Weldon was pulled.

Weldon is a medical doctor who questioned the safety of the MMR vaccines, and he believed there is a link to autism. Senator Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington who sits on various committees, stated the following after meeting with Weldon.

“I was deeply disturbed to hear Dr. Weldon repeat debunked claims about vaccines — it’s dangerous to put someone in charge at CDC who believes the lie that our rigorously tested childhood vaccine schedule is somehow exposing kids to toxic levels of mercury or causing autism,”

This Senator Murray is ignorant, doesn’t know the research, but spews the pablum that Big Pharm and Big Government put out there. Heaven forbid you would have a head of CDC to investigate the link between a specific vaccine and ill-health.

Many are asking why Trump didn’t pick the obvious, the Surgeon General of Florida, Joseph Ladapo. It’s been more than a year since he called for the cessation of the shots.

Well, Ladapo is a compatriot of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis convened committees and a Grand Jury in Florida to investigate all COVID-19 policies, including the ‘vaccines’.

So Ladapo would be the obvious pick if one was clearly looking to shake up the system and genuinely cared about MAHA. I think Trump’s actions and lack of outreach to all those millions of vaccine-injured speaks volumes.

A few states have been taking action independently, ignoring the CDC’s recommendations, but a directive from the top would have been much more helpful.